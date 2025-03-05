Defense Secretary Discusses Security at Home, Abroad Ahead of Border Visit

During a media interview today, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth discussed security at the southern border and how the Defense Department is handling the threat of a potential future conflict with China.
The secretary commented on those topics shortly before joining Vice President JD Vance and flying from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to Laredo, Texas, for the secretary's second visit to the southern border since being sworn in.
The secretary noted an approximately 97% drop in illegal border crossings since the new administration took office; "the deterrent effect is there" when it comes to border security.
"President [Donald J.] Trump gave us a charge: 100% operational control of the southern border. Border security is national security," Hegseth said.
"Our [previous] open border policy [resulted in] recklessness, death and drugs for our communities," he continued. "We're sending those [criminal illegal immigrants] home, and we're not letting more in."
Hegseth praised the current level of cooperation between the U.S. and Mexican governments as it relates to controlling the border.
"Right now, we have historic cooperation, military-to-military. But we're letting [Mexico] lead," he said.
"It's their country; it's their fight, and we want them to lead that fight. [And] so far, they have stepped up, which is a very good sign," he added.
The State Department designated eight international cartels as foreign terrorist organizations on Feb. 20, 2025. Hegseth said "all options are on the table" regarding how the U.S. deals with the criminal cartels, though DOD and the current administration would prefer that the Mexican government handle the issue themselves.
"We will not accept them controlling that border [and] poisoning our people with fentanyl," Hegseth said, then stating that the number of fentanyl-related deaths in the U.S. has not gone down "enough."
Following the Chinese government's recent statement that it is "ready to fight to the end" in "any type" of war with the U.S., Hegseth said the Defense Department is prepared.
"Those who long for peace must prepare for war, [and] that's why we're rebuilding our military. That's why we're establishing deterrence," he said.
The president understands peace comes through strength, and he also has a good relationship with the leader of the Chinese Communist Party. The secretary added that the U.S. is not actively seeking conflict with that country.
"We don't seek that war," Hegseth said. "But my job as secretary of defense is to make sure we're ready. [So], we need the defense spending, the capabilities, the weapons and the posture in the Indo-Pacific, which is something we're very much focused on."