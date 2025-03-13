Senior Joint Force Leaders Testify on Border Operations, Missile Defense

Senior-level leaders of the joint force testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee yesterday on border enforcement operations and a new domestic missile defense program.
Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James J. Mingus said troop readiness is taken into account more now than it was during the previous border deployment.
"The lessons we learned from 2019 is the troop-to-task was one for one … and so there was no time [for service members] to come offline to continue to train and do their mission," Mingus said while testifying on Capitol Hill.
"[Now], we're going to make sure that the troop-to-task allows for rotations, so that the degradation in readiness is not as substantial as what we saw in 2019," he explained.
Regarding the value of having service members on the border, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney said the current mission to execute engineering and intelligence gathering tasks can be beneficial.
"In both of those, there is training value — especially for the intelligence analysts to collect and analyze [information], which is a very complex situation," Mahoney said.
When pressed further on whether the joint force's ability to train is being negatively overshadowed by tasks on the border, Mingus said the services need to be able to multitask.
"The joint force has to be able to execute offense, defense and stability operations simultaneously," he said, adding the current border operation is defensive and there is a certain value associated with that.
"Is it going to be the same as if [service members] went to the National Training Center? Absolutely not, but there's still value to be had if the leadership takes the right approach to it," Mingus said.
On the topic of missile defense, senior leaders were asked about the feasibility of building the "Golden Dome" missile defense shield that President Donald J. Trump asked lawmakers to appropriate funds for during his March 4, 2025, joint address to Congress.
"It is a very bold vision that's going to have a lot of complexity to it," said Space Force Gen. Michael A. Guetlein, vice chief of space operations.
Guetlein added the project would be of such magnitude that he finds it comparable to the World War II-era Manhattan Project.
Despite the scale of development and level of cooperation between government, the defense industrial base, allies and other stakeholders that would be required to bring the "Golden Dome" online, senior leaders are optimistic of the project's success.
"In 2008, we shot down a satellite that was deorbiting [and] full of fuel in six weeks. The whole-of-government got together with agencies, the science community and industry; and we made it happen," said Navy Adm. James W. Kilby, vice chief of naval operations.
"So, we can do this. We just need to do the things that were outlined … provide clear lines of [command and control] … solid, consistent budgeting, and I'm convinced that we can deliver," he told the committee.