Senate Confirms New Deputy Defense Secretary

The Senate today confirmed Stephen A. Feinberg as the Defense Department's 36th deputy defense secretary by a vote of 59-40.
"Congratulations to Stephen Feinberg, our new deputy secretary of defense. His appointment is well-deserved, and he's the right man for the job, the stakes couldn't be higher. Let's get to work," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted via social media after the confirmation.
Feinberg, a New York native and businessman, last worked in government as chair of President Donald J. Trump's Intelligence Advisory Board during the president's first administration from 2018 to 2021.
As deputy defense secretary, Feinberg will be responsible for DOD's day-to-day business, including executing the defense secretary's priorities and managing the department's budget.
Feinberg underwent a Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing Feb. 25, 2025, during which he testified on topics including improving DOD's management of finances and strengthening the defense industrial base.
During that hearing, Feinberg was asked what he would do to help the defense department to pass an audit — one of the priorities Hegseth listed early on in his tenure with DOD.
In response, Feinberg said people responsible for the Pentagon's budget may not always be involved in the financial details as they should be and that he would work to change that.
"In my humble opinion, at times, some of the people in the operational execution jobs are not involved in detail," Feinberg said. "We're going to set up a war room if I'm fortunate enough to be confirmed, and we're going to go over every program, every cost, line by line, with an army of people until it's done."
On strengthening the defense industrial base, Feinberg — who has more than 40 years of experience in private sector financial markets — said people who understand how companies in the private sector work need to be involved with procuring the military's materiel.
"Our supply chain is definitely weak. Our workforce needs to be improved," he said. "A big piece of improving our supply chain is working more closely with our private sector. We need people inside of government [who] understand their issues, understand what drives their boards, [and understand] what drives the pressure they get from shareholders."
Following his confirmation, Feinberg arrived at the Pentagon and was officially sworn in by Robert G. Salesses, who had been performing the duties of deputy defense secretary.