Military Pilot's First Spaceflight is Mission to Rescue Astronauts

Air Force Maj. Nichole Ayers successfully completed her next mission: space.
Ayers, who completed two years of initial astronaut training in 2024, is the pilot for NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission to bring back a pair of NASA astronauts who have been on the International Space Station since June 2024.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket propelled the Dragon spacecraft into orbit, March 14, 2025, carrying Ayers, along with Army Col. Anne McClain, who is serving as mission commander. Also on board is Takuya Onishi, an astronaut with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov.
The spacecraft autonomously docked to the space station March 15, 2025, after approximately 28.5 hours of travel at 17,000 mph in orbit around Earth. The crew will undock and return to Kennedy Space Center in Florida tomorrow.
Ayers has flown missions around the globe, including more than 200 combat hours during Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria and more than 1,400 flight hours in the T-38 Talon and F-22 Raptor. This is her first spaceflight.
Previously stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Ayers served as the 3rd Wing, 90th Fighter Squadron assistant director of operations before receiving the call to join NASA four years ago.
She said her military training and experiences have shaped her readiness for this next step.
"Most of my training has been in the operational realm; learning to make split-second decisions under intense pressure is a skill we learn throughout our time as Air Force pilots. We train for the worst and hope for the best — training to go to the International Space Station is no different," she said. "We learn about the space station systems and how to react when something doesn't go as planned. We are well-trained and prepared for any contingency along the way to or from the space station, as well as during our time living there."
Ayers said her Air Force experience taught her the importance of teamwork in high-pressure environments, a lesson she believes will be invaluable during her time aboard the space station.
"Taking care of your teammates in adverse or austere environments is something every airman learns throughout their career. My time in the Air Force prepared me well for this mission," she said.
Representing the Air Force at NASA is an honor she cherishes deeply. Growing up, Ayers was inspired by the space shuttle program and the idea of becoming an astronaut.
"As a child, I always loved flying and space and grew up during the shuttle era. When I learned you could fly the space shuttle, I knew I wanted to be a pilot in the Air Force and pursue my dreams of becoming a NASA astronaut through that path," she said. "I absolutely loved every minute of my time at the [U.S.] Air Force Academy and throughout my entire flying career in the T-38A and F-22. Representing those communities and the Air Force as a whole as we embark on our mission to the International Space Station is truly special and one of my greatest honors."
For Ayers, the most meaningful aspect of her career has been the people she's met along the way. She credits the bonds formed during her time in the Air Force with helping her succeed in the toughest moments.
"It is the people who matter the most. Take care of your people, and they will take care of the mission. That lesson is no different in space flight," she said. "Crew-10 is made up of some of the most intelligent, efficient and caring people I've ever worked with. We make an amazing team because we take care of each other and back each other up on everything, both operationally and personally."
As she embarks on this new chapter, Ayers is focused on the future while honoring the lessons and relationships that have shaped her career.
"If you are a good team player and you're willing to work hard, you'll get anywhere you want in this life," she said. "Find something you are passionate about, dig in and work hard at it. Take care of others and be a good human along the way, and you'll be unstoppable."