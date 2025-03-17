An official website of the United States Government 
DOD Deploys Destroyer to Join Border Security Mission

March 17, 2025 | By Matthew Olay, DOD News

U.S. Northern Command deployed the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile guided destroyer USS Gravely to Northcom's area of operations March 15, 2025, to assist with border security operations, the Pentagon announced today. 

Two men, one in business attire and one in military camouflage, stand behind a pair of lecterns speaking to people seated and facing them.
Parnell and Grynkewich
Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell and Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, director of operations for the Joint Staff, conduct a press briefing at the Pentagon, March 17, 2025.
Download: Full Size (1.47 MB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Madelyn Keech, DOD
VIRIN: 250317-D-FN350-1001K

"USS Gravely departed from Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, [Virginia], for a scheduled deployment to the Gulf of America," Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell told the media. 

"It's not only vital for the United States to have control of our border via land. It's equally important to control our territorial waters, and this deployment directly supports U.S. Northern Command's mission to protect our sovereignty," he added. 

According to Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Joint Staff director for operations, once in Northcom's AOR, USS Gravely will participate in drug interdiction missions. 

"[USS Gravely] will go down [to] the Gulf of America and surrounding areas and be involved in the interdiction mission for many of the drugs … that are coming in," Grynkewich said, adding that the ship will be partnered very closely with the U.S. Coast Guard's drug interdiction mission. 

People wearing military uniforms line the edge of ship as it heads out to sea.
USS Gravely
Sailors man the rails as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely transits the George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge in Yorktown, Va., March 15, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces.
Download: Full Size (1.42 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Williams
VIRIN: 250315-N-YB423-1105K

The USS Gravely will host a Coast Guard law enforcement detachment while operating in the AOR, according to a recent Northcom press release. 

"Founded in 1982, Coast Guard LEDETs carry out a variety of maritime interdiction missions, including counter-piracy [efforts], military combat operations, alien migration interdiction, military force protection, counter-terrorism, homeland security and humanitarian response," the release reads. 

Additionally, Northcom activated Joint Task Force-Southern Border over the weekend, Parnell announced. 

JTF-SB "assumed the role of synchronizer of several [Northcom] activities and military forces from Joint Task Force-North," reads a separate Northcom press release. 

"The transfer of authority … aligns efforts to seal the southern border and repel illegal activity under a single joint task force responsible for full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations, which will allow for more effective and efficient DOD operations," according to the release. 

"This is an important step in the whole-of-government efforts to seal the southern border and maintain U.S. sovereignty and territorial integrity," Northcom's top officer, Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, stated in the release.   

"The Department of Defense is proud to defend our homeland and the territorial sovereignty of the United States," Parnell said, adding that, although there has been a 93% decrease in illegal border crossings, border enforcement operations will continue until 100% operational control of the southern border is achieved.  

