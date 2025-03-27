Defense Department Nominees Promise Better Warfighting Tools, Improved Medical Care

More efficient and faster acquisition, better technology and military hardware, and better medical care to keep service members healthy were among the commitments made on Capitol Hill today by three Defense Department nominees.
Lawmakers from the Senate Armed Services Committee heard testimony from Michael P. Duffey, nominated for undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment; Emil G. Michael, nominated for undersecretary of defense for research and engineering; and Keith M. Bass, nominated for assistant secretary of defense for health affairs.
"If confirmed, I would assume responsibility to implement President [Donald J.] Trump's mandate and [Defense] Secretary [Pete] Hegseth's priorities by providing the military with the capabilities and force structure necessary to deter our adversaries and, if necessary, prevail in conflict," Duffey said.
DOD's acquisition and sustainment communities are primarily responsible for ensuring warfighters have the tools to fight and win in any conflict. Duffey said he would change how the department operates to achieve that goal.
"This will require the department to modernize how it manages the integration of requirements, budgeting and acquisition processes, aligning incentives to deliver results," he said. "We must deepen our understanding of the strengths and vulnerabilities within our defense industrial base and seek to revitalize through reindustrialization, increased investment, flexible contracting, enhanced workforce recruitment and training and increased competition."
If confirmed, Duffey told senators he'd focus on four priorities:
1
Accelerating the delivery of tools to warfighters.
2
Increasing the speed, performance and affordability of acquisition systems.
3
Strengthening the defense industrial base.
4
Bringing modern business systems and management practices to DOD.
Michael told senators that China is a strong competitor, and the U.S. must adapt to remain stronger.
"Time must be a factor in all of our decisions as we confront an increasingly sophisticated adversary in China, which not only has lower labor costs but is notorious for intellectual property theft, making its research and development costs even faster and less expensive than we could have imagined only a decade ago," he said.
Michael said he'd work to rebuild the department's relationship with the defense technology sector if confirmed.
"The DOD needs to foster a more robust and competitive defense industrial base by providing more realistic requirements, inviting [in] smaller and innovative companies with less burdensome processes, [and] becoming more agile in how and when we grant contracts," he said.
It's not the first time Michael has worked for the Defense Department. He told lawmakers he worked for then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates and played a role in developing the mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle and Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization.
"If confirmed, I'd bring my decades of experience in the technology industry and management of large, complex, global organizations to ensure that the United States has the most technologically sophisticated defense systems in history," he said.
If confirmed, Bass would be responsible for executing DOD's medical mission and providing and maintaining readiness for medical services and support to service members.
"The military health system is a global leader in delivering world-class care, unmatched in excellence and second to none," he said. "I'm excited about the future of military medicine and the opportunity to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes. By continuing to focus on modernization, technology, research, [and] care delivery, we can strengthen our operational readiness and set new standards."
Bass said pressing issues in the military health care system include ensuring the readiness of American forces, recruiting and retaining medical personnel, and adapting to rapid technological advances.
"If confirmed, my highest priority will be ensuring the medical readiness of our forces [and] stabilizing the military health system to provide [the most] advanced care possible both on and off the battlefield," he said. "A strong military health system is the cornerstone of our National Defense Strategy, and maintaining a medically ready force requires [an] integrated, innovative and adaptive health care system."