Hegseth Commemorates 80th Anniversary of Battle of Iwo Jima

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth traveled to Iwo Jima today to join other senior U.S. and Japanese officials in commemorating the 80th anniversary of that island's major World War II battle.
Iconified by a world-renowned photo of U.S. Marines raising the United States flag atop Mount Suribachi, the Battle of Iwo Jima — fought Feb. 19 to March 26, 1945 — saw some of the fiercest and bloodiest fighting of the entire war.
"I'm humbled to pilgrim — there's no other way to put it — to this hallowed ground," Hegseth said at the onset of his remarks while then noting that 80,000 service members from both the U.S. and Japan fought during the five-week battle and that 26,000 souls perished on the island.
"Today, in their everlasting memory, we recommit ourselves to faith and belief in our alliance and to peace," Hegseth added.
The secretary then recounted stories of steadfast bravery and commitment from both U.S. and Japanese forces who fought against each other on that island.
"We are here today because we have not forgotten … the honor and the valor of our Japanese and American servicemen," Hegseth said.
"Iwo Jima embodies our shared warrior ethos, our shared devotion to nation and duty, [and] our shared reverence for the men of valor who preceded us," he continued.
A revival of the warrior ethos is one of three tenets Hegseth listed as a top priority in his Jan. 25, 2025, message to the force. The other two are rebuilding the military and reestablishment of deterrence.
"Our Marines, our soldiers [and] our sailors — from both Japan and the United States — their service and their sacrifice will never be forgotten," Hegseth said.
"We are fortunate to stand here today, shoulder to shoulder, as friends and as allies, living their legacy of honor."
Hegseth is currently traveling through the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility for the first time since being sworn in as defense secretary.
During his trip, he is meeting with senior U.S. military and civilian leadership and participating in a series of international bilateral meetings. Hegseth said his goal is strengthening U.S. alliances and partnerships and achieving a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.