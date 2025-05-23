Patriotic Military Events Planned for Memorial Day Weekend at Coca-Cola 600 Race

This year's Memorial Day weekend NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race takes place May 25, 2025, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.
As Americans remember and mourn our fallen heroes, NASCAR Nation will honor and recognize them alongside hundreds of current service members at one of the sport's biggest races of the year.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will join service members from the Army, Marine Corps and Navy and serve as grand marshal as NASCAR returns to the speedway known as America's Home for Racing.
"It's an honor to return to the Coca-Cola 600 as the historic event's grand marshal," Hegseth said. "I'll never forget attending in 2022 — the overwhelming sense of patriotism, the unity of the crowd and the deep respect shown to our men and women in uniform. This event is a powerful tribute to those who serve and sacrifice for our freedoms. I'm proud to be part of such a strong American tradition that celebrates our military in such an impactful way."
Before the green flag drops, Hegseth will also provide the annual state of freedom address.
Every year, the speedway offers military-focused events during race weekend, including a luncheon and program for Gold Star families, recruiting and community outreach booths, band and drill performances and a keynote address by a military leader.
The event also features the 600 Miles of Remembrance, a special tribute in which all 40 race cars prominently display the name of a fallen service member. At the 200-mile mark, the race pauses for a moment of silence to honor the fallen and their families.
Military aircraft flyovers, patriotic music, a 105 mm howitzer demonstration and more will be featured on race day, as well as during pre-race qualification day, May 24.
Mission 600, the speedway's military appreciation program, leads up to the Coca-Cola 600. Additionally, NASCAR drivers, in partnership with the Defense Department, visit military installations to learn more about the day-to-day lives of service members and give military personnel a chance to interact with the drivers.
Completed Mission 600 events this year were:
- April 8 — Joey Logano visited the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
- April 23 — Daniel Suarez visited the 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
- April 30 — Christopher Bell visited Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
- May 7 — Austin Dillon visited Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.
- May 13 — Chase Elliott visited Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.