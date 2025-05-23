Spacecom Leader Outlines Vision for Space Security

As Russian forces attacked Ukraine's communication infrastructure in 2022, the Ukrainian military turned to a commercial satellite system to maintain operations. With over 7,000 satellites in orbit, that system provided internet access, which enabled battlefield communications, drone coordination and real-time intelligence imagery that revealed Russian troop movements.
The use of commercial space technology in conflict marked a turning point, demonstrating that even countries with limited space infrastructure can leverage space-based capabilities during war. That shift was the focus of an event hosted yesterday by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, titled "Securing the Final Frontier with Gen. Stephen Whiting of U.S. Space Command."
Whiting, commander of Spacecom and a Space Force officer with a background in satellite operations, launch systems and policy, highlighted the growing commercialization of space and the emerging threats from adversaries like China and Russia.
"Over the last 10 to 15 years, [the] U.S. commercial space industry has become the driving force of innovation," he said, pointing to commercial reusable rockets and large satellite constellations.
While these advancements support global services and military operations, they also create new vulnerabilities. Whiting warned that rivals possess cybertools, jammers, lasers, direct ascent antisatellite weapons and co-orbital systems to disrupt U.S. space capabilities.
He called recent reports that Russia may be exploring a nuclear weapon for space "incredibly irresponsible," citing the potential to disrupt satellite networks critical to both civilian life and military readiness.
"We can't defend our country without space capabilities," Whiting said, noting that adversaries have studied U.S. reliance on space since the 1991 Gulf War.
He pointed to a 2021 Russian antisatellite test that created 1,500 pieces of debris and China's testing of fractional orbital bombardment systems as signs of the evolving threat landscape. Even everyday functions — financial transactions, emergency services and navigation apps — depend on GPS, which could be disrupted in a space conflict.
The 2019 creation of the Space Force and Spacecom reflects a growing recognition of these risks. While the Space Force recruits, trains and equips personnel, Spacecom conducts operations.
"We plan each and every day with the goal of deterring conflict," Whiting said.
To that end, Spacecom works closely with allies such as Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia to project strength. A recent executive order launching the Golden Dome missile defense initiative further highlights space's central role in national security.
Whiting said commercial innovation enables the development of space-based sensors and interceptors needed to track hypersonic and orbital threats.
Reflecting on Ukraine's use of commercial space systems, Whiting identified three key lessons: smaller nations can now access advanced capabilities, cyberattacks on satellites are a major risk and space-based tools — such as GPS, communications and intelligence — are essential to battlefield success.
These takeaways guide Spacecom's current priorities, including strategies to counter China's surveillance.
We don't want a war in space," Whiting said, "but we must be prepared to win if it comes."