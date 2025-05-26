Service Members Honor Fallen During National Memorial Day Concert

The National Memorial Day Concert took place yesterday on the lawn of the Capitol with Gold Star families, wounded warriors and members of the public in attendance.
Musicians from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and the National Symphony Orchestra performed, as well as multiple color guards representing the six services.
Throughout the concert, prerecorded segments were featured from service members who shared their personal reflections on why they serve. More of these stories will be shared across social media channels.
Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Steve Roth said he joined because he had a lot of military exposure growing up with his father, now retired Army Lt. Col. Steven Roth, moving the family from base to base.
Roth also heard stories from his grandfather, retired Army Col. Curtis Reiber, and great-grandfather, Navy Lt. j.g. Edward Garbe, the latter serving during World War II. Roth said he was privileged to have Garbe, at the age of 100, pin his own Navy rank on him. Garbe lived to be 104.
Air Force Capt. Lhened Mendigorin's father was an Army infantryman who retired after 25 years of service, including a deployment to Iraq. Like Roth, he moved around often and was influenced by other relatives who served.
Army Sgt. Maj. Christopher Kohunsky said both his grandfathers served in World War II; one landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, on D-Day, and the other was at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
"They served as role models to me at a very young age, and I knew that I wanted to be just like them," he said. "So, I serve in their honor."
Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Donovan Carpenter's grandfather served in the Navy during World War II.
"I figured, why not keep that family legacy? So, that's why I decided to join the Navy," Carpenter said. "The reason that I continue to serve is that I truly feel in my heart that the world needs warriors and people to fight for those who can't fight for themselves."
Marine Corps Capt. James Contreras said the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps this year allows him to reflect on all the Marines who came before him.
"Understanding the sacrifices that they made allows the Marine Corps to be what it is now," he said.
Army Lt. Col. Elias Chelala said he's "proud to be part of an institution that's older than the country itself." The Army was formed June 14, 1775.
"I've done combat missions, humanitarian missions, and it's been an excellent experience," Chelala said. "But I would say the best part are the people that I've met along the way and the people that I've got to serve with."
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Kennedy said his dad served in the Navy as a Seabee. He recalled that, as a child, his father was getting ready to go on a long deployment, and before leaving, he told Kennedy to take care of his mother and sister while he was gone."
"I knew that what he was doing was out of honor and sacrifice. So, now I serve today as a thank you to all those who have served before me, and I thank them for their sacrifice," he said.
The musicians also spoke of service and sacrifice.
Army Master Sgt. Jeffrey Northman, a trumpet player with the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own," said he plays his instrument most days during funerals and wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
Performing at the National Memorial Day Concert is a special occasion, he said. Honoring the fallen service members during the concert highlights their sacrifice to the country.
Army Maj. Aaron Morris is a conductor with the Herald Trumpets and also performed at the concert.
"Memorial Day is special for us, going out on the national stage, representing the professionalism of the Army, as well as the soldiers who sacrificed for our nation," Morris said.
Army Sgt. 1st Class Katie Thigpen, a trombonist with the Herald Trumpets, said playing at the concert is a special way of honoring the sacrifices others have made on a national level.
"I feel grateful and honored to be a part of that," she said.
Navy Chief Petty Officer Sarah Tietsort, a singer with the Navy Band's Sea Chanters, said actors are brought in to tell the story of brothers and sisters who sacrificed and died for this country.
"These stories are powerful and meaningful, and it humbles you because this is why we're able to do what we do: because someone else has made the sacrifice. It's so amazing and heartbreaking to hear the stories of what these people have done," she said, adding that those stories bring tears to her eyes and make it difficult to sing.
Air Force Master Sgt. Julia Cuevas, a singer with the Air Force Band's Singing Sergeants, said this is one of the few times, other than state funerals, that all of the musicians from the armed forces come together to perform.
She, too, said the stories of sacrifice, as told by the actors, brought her to tears.