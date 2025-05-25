An official website of the United States Government 
Hegseth Highlights Importance of Remembering Korean War

May 25, 2025 | By David Vergun, DOD News

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth began Memorial Day weekend by joining his children and others Saturday to clean the statues and markers at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington.

Korean War Veterans Memorial
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and volunteers wash the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., May 24, 2025.
Download: Full Size (9.64 MB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Spencer Perkins, DOD
VIRIN: 250524-D-UO417-1599

Hegseth said the effort was more than a cleanup — it was a chance to educate a new generation about the sacrifices made by Americans during the Korean War and other conflicts. 

"It gave me a moment to remind the kids about the Korean War — what was it, why did it matter, what the strategic environment was, who were we fighting, how many people we lost, and why are we still there," he said. "All of those conversations that otherwise may not come up around a dinner table."

Korean War Veterans Memorial
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and volunteers wash the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., May 24, 2025.
Download: Full Size (5.24 MB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Spencer Perkins, DOD
VIRIN: 250524-D-UO417-1834

He said he hopes this encourages families across the country to take similar opportunities to reflect and discuss the meaning of Memorial Day.

"We have to very intentionally infuse it into the minds and hearts and souls of young kids so that they understand why it's special — and want to pass it [along] as well," Hegseth said.

Korean War Veterans Memorial
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and volunteers prepare to wash the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., May 24, 2025.
Download: Full Size (3.91 MB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Spencer Perkins, DOD
VIRIN: 250524-D-UO417-1355

Veterans Affairs Secretary Douglas A. Collins also attended the event.

