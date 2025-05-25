Hegseth Highlights Importance of Remembering Korean War

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth began Memorial Day weekend by joining his children and others Saturday to clean the statues and markers at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington.
Hegseth said the effort was more than a cleanup — it was a chance to educate a new generation about the sacrifices made by Americans during the Korean War and other conflicts.
"It gave me a moment to remind the kids about the Korean War — what was it, why did it matter, what the strategic environment was, who were we fighting, how many people we lost, and why are we still there," he said. "All of those conversations that otherwise may not come up around a dinner table."
He said he hopes this encourages families across the country to take similar opportunities to reflect and discuss the meaning of Memorial Day.
"We have to very intentionally infuse it into the minds and hearts and souls of young kids so that they understand why it's special — and want to pass it [along] as well," Hegseth said.
Veterans Affairs Secretary Douglas A. Collins also attended the event.