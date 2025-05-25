Hegseth Reminds Americans Freedom Comes at a Cost

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered the State of Freedom address today ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina, reminding Americans of the ultimate sacrifice made by service members.
The price of freedom is not free, he said, mentioning that the names of the fallen are affixed on the windshields of every driver at the race.
"In 1776 some incredibly brave men charted the course so that we could live free. But you never get 1776 without 1775 — without those who were willing to take up arms to defend it," he said.
Hegseth emphasized that Americans today must be equally willing to defend freedom, "with our blood," if necessary.
This year marks the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, Navy and Marine Corps.