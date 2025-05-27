Defense Secretary Hosts Polish Counterpart at Pentagon

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth welcomed Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz to the Pentagon today for a bilateral exchange between the two nations.
"The relationship between the United States and Poland is rock solid; both countries demonstrate peace through strength," Hegseth said at the outset of the meeting's public portion.
Calling Poland a "model ally to the United States on the Eastern flank of NATO," Hegseth commended Kosiniak-Kamysz for his country's willingness to increase its domestic defense spending.
In February, Hegseth took a trip to Europe wherein he emphasized President Donald J. Trump's call for NATO nations to increase their defense spending levels from 2% of their gross domestic product to 5%.
Hegseth said that while the U.S. consistently encourages other nations to increase their spending, Poland requires no additional encouragement.
"You are almost [at 5% of GDP on defense spending], already leading the way on investment in Europe's largest land army," Hegseth told his counterpart.
"Modernizing that force and the defense industrial base is critically important, not just — obviously — here in the United States, but in Europe, as well," he added.
Hegseth then praised the Polish government's adherence to self-defense.
"You apply combat credible forces and a willingness to defend your own, and a recognition of defense of your borders and your people is first and foremost," Hegseth told Kosiniak-Kamysz, adding that such values are something the U.S. is working to reestablish in the homeland, as well.
He also thanked the defense minister for Poland's support of U.S. troops, noting the roughly 8,000 service members stationed there rotationally, with some additional personnel stationed there permanently.
"[While visiting Poland], I had a chance to talk to our troops, and they could not be more grateful for the reception and support that they received, which is ongoing — not just financially — but in sort of the political and populist support," Hegseth said.
He added that he views the U.S. and Poland to currently be as closely united as the two nations have ever been.
"And we look forward to getting closer," Hegseth said.
For his part, Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland is grateful for the U.S. military's presence in the country, as it contributes to the strengthening of Poland's territory and borders.
"This vital commitment provides Polish society with a strong sense of security and serves as an effective deterrent," the defense minister said.
"I'm confident that, together with the United States of America, [Poland] can overcome every challenge and confront every threat," he continued.
Thank you, Mr. Secretary, [and] thank you, America."