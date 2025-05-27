Hegseth Orders Review of Homeschool Support Efforts

The Defense Department has initiated a review of the department's existing support for homeschooling by military-connected families.
In a memorandum published today, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness to begin a departmentwide review of how the U.S. military supports families who homeschool. The review will also look at best practices, including the ability of DOD to provide facilities or access to other resources for military-connected homeschooled students.
"Through these efforts, the department will uphold the directive to improve the education, well-being and future success of military-connected students, supporting parents in choosing the best educational options for their children," Hegseth wrote. "Ensuring that military-connected families receive strong educational support maintains morale and readiness, reinforcing the overall stability and effectiveness of our military communities. This is vital to the department and the quality of life of our service members, who deserve no less."
The new directive aligns with the department's current review of options that support expanding educational choice for military-connected families. That review was initiated in January, within Executive Order 14191, in which President Donald J. Trump outlined the administration's focus on expanding educational freedom for American families.
"The secretary of defense shall review any available mechanisms under which military-connected families may use funds from the Department of Defense to attend schools of their choice, including private, faith-based or public charter schools, and submit a plan to the president describing such mechanisms and the steps that would be necessary to implement them beginning in the 2025-26 school year," the president's executive order reads.
In a statement today, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs and Senior Advisor Sean Parnell said the effort will strengthen military families and enhance readiness.
"The department recognizes the vital role parents play in the education of their children and remains committed to providing military families with the flexibility and support necessary to choose the educational path that best meets their needs," Parnell said. "Through this effort, the DOD will strengthen support for military-connected students and reinforce the readiness and quality of life of service members and their families."