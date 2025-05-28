Memorial Day Weekend's Coca-Cola 600 Race Honored Fallen Heroes

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reminded Americans of the ultimate sacrifice made by our nation's fallen during the state of freedom address he delivered ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina, May 25, 2025.
Race day was dedicated to honoring the military, with memorable moments throughout. The "600 Miles of Remembrance" provided a meaningful way to honor the fallen, with each NASCAR driver dedicating their race by displaying the name of a service member on their windshield. The families of those 40 brave fallen service men and women were treated to a Gold Star family luncheon while in attendance.
Beyond this poignant tribute, this year's event delivered a powerful display of military talent and a heartfelt tribute to service, sacrifice and the upcoming 250th anniversaries of the Army, Marine Corps and Navy. The racetrack itself served as a visual reminder of this milestone, adorned with logos commemorating the anniversaries of the Army, Marine Corps and Navy, alongside the #WarFighter tag.
The day's events commenced with a special recognition of four Medal of Honor recipients, a moment to acknowledge extraordinary bravery and selflessness. Following this tribute, future service members took center stage during a joint oath of enlistment ceremony, a profound moment symbolizing their commitment to defending the nation.
The 82nd Airborne Division's All-American Chorus uplifted spirits with a moving performance, showcasing the talent and dedication within the military community. The roar of engines then gave way to a UH-60M Blackhawk demonstration from Fort Bragg, North Carolina — a display of aerial prowess and the capabilities of Army aviation.
A solemn presentation of colors by the Marine Corps Color Guard from Marine Barracks Washington followed, showcasing precision and tradition. Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Will H. Horton, Military District of Washington deputy command chaplain, delivered an invocation, offering a moment of reflection and gratitude.
The solemnity continued with a small-arms volley performed by the Marine Barracks Washington, a time-honored tradition honoring the fallen. The haunting melody of taps, performed by Air Force Master Sgt. Kristopher Westrich, assistant principal trumpet player with the Air Force Band, resonated throughout the grounds.
Vocalist Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca of the Navy Band delivered a stirring rendition of the national anthem, uniting the crowd in patriotic pride.
As the culminating event, a thunderous flyby featuring four A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, provided a striking display of airpower that left fans in awe with anticipation.
At the 200-mile mark, the drivers pulled their cars down pit road and stopped for a moment of silence, honoring the fallen and their families.
With five laps left to go, Ross Chastain passed William Byron and won the Coca-Cola 600. Chastain is the first driver to win the race after starting at the back of the field.
Chastain's No. 1 Chevy featured the name Army SP4 Kevin McCrea, a paratrooper who joined the Army in 1982 at the age of 17. A year later, he suffered a spinal cord injury during a night jump when his parachute malfunctioned. McCrea medically retired from the Army but went on to finish college and law school. The married father of three died, June 16, 2020, 37 years after this accident.
As part of the speedway's annual tradition for the defending Coca-Cola 600 race winner, Chastain will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Mission 600 is Charlotte Motor Speedway's initiative pairing NASCAR drivers with military bases, designed to offer the NASCAR community insights into the daily lives and dedication of the men and women serving in the U.S. armed forces.