DLA Fuels Maritime Superiority With $5 Billion Contract

The Defense Logistics Agency Maritime Mechanicsburg, located in Pennsylvania, recently awarded a $5 billion contract to six small businesses, expediting support for Virginia-class submarines and active surface ships, in a move that will significantly enhance the nation's maritime advantage.
The Maritime Acquisition Advancement Contract is designed to accelerate DLA's procurement of integrated weapons systems equipment and services. The awardees will play a vital role in providing essential resources for the Navy's latest class of advanced capability nuclear-powered fast-attack submarines.
With five one-year options, each valued at $1 billion, the MAAC could potentially reach a total of $10 billion.
At an April 8, 2025, hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Navy leaders emphasized that strengthening supply chain capacity is crucial to achieving the goal of building two Virginia-class submarines per year. The submarines will replace the aging Los Angeles-class fleet.
"This contract supports a mission that's a top priority at the highest level," said Elizabeth Allen, DLA Maritime Mechanicsburg's deputy director, underscoring Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's emphasis on the Virginia-class program.
The MAAC, a yearlong endeavor, culminated in a competitive acquisition process that yielded nine offers. Contracting Officer Brian Stevens said it will propel DLA's support for the Navy into the future and highlighted its alignment with the Defense Department's guiding principle of "speed over process."
"We created this vehicle to do more with less — we can do larger contracts faster, which coincides perfectly with the Virginia-class initiative," Stevens said. "I'm very proud of the work we've done."
Allen further explained that the multi-award structure was essential to handle the sheer volume and requirements.
"There are significantly long lead times the Navy faces ... this contracting vehicle streamlines and reduces our end of the administrative lead time," she noted, adding that "it leverages innovative methods to get items into contract quickly."
Timothy McCloskey, acquisition director for DLA Maritime Mechanicsburg, explained the contract's widespread impact is broad in scope.
"It's not just a benefit for DLA here in Mechanicsburg; it's a benefit for any other buying activity that wants to use it," he said.
Nestled within Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, DLA Maritime Mechanicsburg is responsible for procuring depot-level repairable assets, directly supporting Naval Supply Systems Command's surface, submarine and aircraft carrier operations. The detachment falls under Columbus, Ohio-based DLA Land and Maritime, which manages the supply chains for thousands of land-based and sea-based weapons systems.
Allen said the team has already engaged with other DLA detachments and naval shipyards and is planning roadshows to reach other commands that may want to utilize the contract vehicle. She stressed the MAAC's inherent flexibility and responsiveness to the dynamic needs of the Navy and its warfighters.
"It's one team, one fight," she said. "We're working together with the Navy — they're excited about this contract vehicle, and we're engaged with industry. They're seeing the benefits. They know the need, they know the criticality of the items and they're ready to go."