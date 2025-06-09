National Museum Salutes Army's 250th Birthday

On June 7, 2025, the National Museum of the United States Army opened its "Call to Arms" exhibit, featuring rare Revolutionary War artifacts, accompanied by stories of the battles and the soldiers who fought in them.
The 5,000-square-foot space contains 285 artifacts, ranging from guns and cannons to powder horns and uniforms. There are also interactive displays depicting the battles, as well as videos.
When the museum opened, Nov. 11, 2020, it featured several Revolutionary War artifacts. However, realizing the Army's 250th birthday was on June 14, 2025, Museum Director Tammy Call decided more was needed to fully tell the origin story of the Army.
To increase the size of the exhibit, the museum reached out to historical societies, other museums and private collectors across the nation and around the world to see if they were willing to loan their artifacts, she said.
The museum didn't want just authentic artifacts from the Revolutionary War, which lasted from 1775 to 1783. Instead, it wanted artifacts that were connected to individual stories of the soldiers who owned them. Whether it be weapons, uniforms or other objects, Call said the goal was for the exhibit to tell the stories of all soldiers, not just generals. She noted that the process was not only fulfilling professionally, but it also helped the museum create partnerships for the future.
Call, a former Army ordnance officer, said she hopes the approximately 800,000 museum visitors a year will see the exhibit and other displays and reflect on the service and sacrifice soldiers have made for 250 years, as well as the reasons people serve.
The National Museum of the United States Army is located just outside the gate at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Christmas. Parking and entry are free for everyone.
Dozens of volunteer staff are on hand to answer questions. Schools and other groups are welcome to visit without needing advanced reservations.
The "Call to Arms" exhibit will be open until June 2027, when loaned items must be returned. However, the museum still has its own sizable collection of Revolutionary War artifacts, as well as those from other periods.