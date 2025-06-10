Hegseth, Joint Chiefs Chairman Discuss Defense Budget at House Oversight Hearing

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, provided testimony today regarding President Donald J. Trump's proposed defense budget for fiscal year 2026 at a hearing before the House Appropriations Subcommittee.
In their opening remarks, both Hegseth and Caine said the roughly $1 trillion proposed budget will provide the military with the resources it needs to keep the American people safe by providing peace through strength.
"This budget provides a historic level of funding for military readiness, putting our warfighters and their needs first," Hegseth told the committee, while also stating that the proposed request would end a period of underinvestment in the U.S. military.
"Today's hearing reflects our shared commitment to maximize efficiency, accountability and lethality to our taxpayers' investments," Caine said at the outset of his remarks.
He added that the proposed budget expenditures would increase the survivability of the joint force by providing warfighters with the advanced capabilities, capacity and cutting-edge technologies required to be victorious over America's adversaries.
In terms of how money in the proposed budget would be spent, Hegseth said the majority of allocations would contribute directly to rebuilding the military, which is one of his primary goals for the Defense Department.
"We're reviving the defense industrial base, reforming our acquisitions process [while] rapidly fielding emerging technologies to put the best weapons in the hands of our warfighters," Hegseth said.
Specific funding proposals include:
- $25 billion for the planned Golden Dome for America missile defense shield;
- $62 billion to modernize and sustain the military's nuclear forces;
- $3.5 billion for the Air Force's F-47 sixth-generation air superiority fighter jet platform; and
- $47 billion total toward ship building.
Caine agreed the proposed budget would significantly bolster efforts to rebuild the military.
"This budget gives us the necessary tools to reinvigorate our national and defense industrial base. Our nation is full of incredible talent, and we need to get every bit of it moving in the same direction," he said.
He added that the budget would help get the joint force integrated on a global scale.
"I think we're 'relationship entrepreneurs' within the joint force, which requires us to work together with the military, our allies and partners, industry and — of course — the interagency, to be connected before the crisis begins," Caine said.
In addition to financially contributing to the military's rebuild, both Hegseth and Caine said the proposed budget would support quality of life improvements for service members and their families.
Both men said the budget allocates funding to improve living conditions in barracks and base housing, reforming of the military moving process to reduce the cost and stress of relocating and improving the quality of care in the defense health care system.
"The best part of my job is meeting and interacting with troops and their families. I hear their concerns, [and] I know how it feels to face those challenges," Hegseth said, adding that each of those initiatives are in response to feedback he has received from service members and their families.
"I'll keep listening and looking for ways to improve their quality of life," Hegseth said.
Both Hegseth and Caine wound down their remarks emphasizing the importance of the appropriations committee as it relates to keeping the joint force ready.
"I assure this committee that the joint force remains committed, capable and ready to defend our nation," Caine said.
"With your continued support and prudent investment, we'll maintain that competitive edge, at scale," he added.
"This committee is our critical partner in everything we do, and your leadership and oversight [are] essential," Hegseth said, adding that DOD is looking forward to accomplishing the goals of achieving peace through strength, supporting the warfighters and protecting citizens and taxpayers.
"Together, with you, may God grant us the wisdom to see what is right and the courage to do it," Hegseth told the subcommittee.