Army Showcases Materiel Ahead of 250th Birthday Celebration

The U.S. Army Military District of Washington today provided the media with a preview of the heavy equipment and vehicles that will be showcased in the upcoming military festival and parade in celebration of the Army's 250th birthday, June 14, 2025.
Some of the vehicles on display just south of the National Mall at West Potomac Park included multiple M1A2 Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M1126 Stryker combat vehicles — all of which were transported by rail from Fort Cavazos, Texas.
Many of the soldiers showcasing their vehicles said participating in the Army's birthday week has created positive memories.
"It's an honor to be here, to honor all those that have worn the uniform before us and just embrace the history that we have here," said Army 1st Lt. Luke Heisler, a member of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment from Fort Cavazos, and native of Delran, New Jersey.
Army Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Reid, from Richmond, Virginia, and assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Cavazos, said he considers it an honor to represent his unit and the Army in the parade.
"It's definitely a big milestone for the country [and] for the Army, in general … for us to be out here and get to experience this once-in-a-lifetime [event]," Reid said.
Many soldiers participating in the Army's birthday week festivities said they hope the week's events — particularly the upcoming festival and parade — will give the American people a positive impression of the service branch.
"The Army has been a blessing in my life," Heisler said, adding, "It's great to let everyone see how great of an opportunity the Army is for a normal person to come out … and do some good work."
Reid said he hopes by providing the public with an opportunity to interact with soldiers and Bradley Fighting Vehicles, people will experience firsthand how well-trained and disciplined they are.
"This will probably be the first time for the general public to actually get to be able to see [the Bradleys]," Reid said. "[People will] get a closer look at them and [will] be able to ask us questions; so, they'll see the professionalism and discipline of the military," he added.
Army Sgt. Joseph Inge grew up in Elyria, Ohio, and is now attached to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment. He said he never imagined he would be in Washington representing the Army.
"It's an amazing moment," he said, adding, "The Army is an amazing organization, and we're [proud] to represent 250 years of us."
The Army's 250th birthday week serves as the opening event for an intended yearlong celebration of the nation's 250th birthday in 2026.