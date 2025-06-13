Miami Marlins pitcher Tyler Phillips visited the Pentagon yesterday with several teammates, taking time to honor his late grandfather, Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Frank C. Phillips, a 26-year Army and Air Force veteran who served in World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Phillips described his grandfather as a role model whose example shaped his appreciation for the military.
"From an early age, my grandfather … taught me to have the utmost respect for all the men and women that serve," Phillips said during his visit. "Knowing [he] served … in the Army and the Air Force … to [protect] all of us back here at home … always gave me chills."
Frank Phillips was 22 when he enlisted in the Army during World War II. He served with the 143rd Infantry Regiment, 36th Infantry Division and saw action during the Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns, earning a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge.
Phillips recalled stories of his grandfather's valor, including a mission during which he volunteered to disarm explosives on a critical bridge. Despite being wounded by sniper fire, Frank Phillips was determined to recover, reenlist and return to combat.
Following the war, he transitioned to the newly formed Army Air Corps, eventually retiring from the Air Force in 1972. His military duties included the strategic transport of troops and essential supplies during the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Phillips expressed a deep sense of gratitude and admiration for his grandfather's service and sacrifice.
"It's tough for me to [talk about]," he said, fighting back tears. "He's always been a hero to me, [making] … sacrifices … coming home with injuries, yet finding time to play catch with me and take me fishing. He's my best friend."
Phillips named his son Frank in his grandfather's honor and looks forward to passing down stories of his service.
As the Army marks its 250th birthday, Phillips offered his appreciation to service members past and present.
"I'd like to take a moment to give a shoutout to all of you who have served for the past 250 years of service, commitment and sacrifice," he said.
"We know you're out there protecting our freedom, protecting our country, and we're very appreciative of you. We don't take that for granted," he added.
Phillips concluded his Pentagon visit by encouraging troops to enjoy some well-deserved leisure and maybe a baseball game.
"From my team to yours, you have our support," he said. "I try to get around, shake hands, look you in the eye and tell you 'Thank you' for everything you've done."