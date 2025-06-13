An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Marlins Pitcher Visits Pentagon, Honors Grandfather's Legacy, Salutes Army's 250th Birthday

June 13, 2025 | By Army Maj. Wes Shinego, DOD News

Miami Marlins pitcher Tyler Phillips visited the Pentagon yesterday with several teammates, taking time to honor his late grandfather, Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Frank C. Phillips, a 26-year Army and Air Force veteran who served in World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars.

02:18
Play

Phillips described his grandfather as a role model whose example shaped his appreciation for the military.  

"From an early age, my grandfather … taught me to have the utmost respect for all the men and women that serve," Phillips said during his visit. "Knowing [he] served … in the Army and the Air Force … to [protect] all of us back here at home … always gave me chills." 

Frank Phillips was 22 when he enlisted in the Army during World War II. He served with the 143rd Infantry Regiment, 36th Infantry Division and saw action during the Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns, earning a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge.

A man, wearing a military uniform, poses in three photographs.
A man, wearing a military uniform, poses in three photographs.
Frank C. Phillips
Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Frank C. Phillips poses during his 26-year military career in both the Army and Air Force.
Download: Full Size (153.6 KB)
Credit: Courtesy Photo
VIRIN: 250613-D-D0234-1001

Phillips recalled stories of his grandfather's valor, including a mission during which he volunteered to disarm explosives on a critical bridge. Despite being wounded by sniper fire, Frank Phillips was determined to recover, reenlist and return to combat. 

Following the war, he transitioned to the newly formed Army Air Corps, eventually retiring from the Air Force in 1972. His military duties included the strategic transport of troops and essential supplies during the Korean and Vietnam wars. 

Phillips expressed a deep sense of gratitude and admiration for his grandfather's service and sacrifice.

A boy wearing a hooded sweatshirt stands with his grandfather in front of a railing. A large ship adorned with pennants is docked in the background.
A boy wearing a hooded sweatshirt stands with his grandfather in front of a railing. A large ship adorned with pennants is docked in the background.
Family Photo
Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Frank C. Phillips poses with his grandson, Tyler Phillips, in front of an Iowa-class battleship. Tyler Phillips is now a pitcher for the Miami Marlins baseball team.
Download: Full Size (317.44 KB)
Credit: Courtesy Photo
VIRIN: 250613-D-D0234-1003M
A boy wearing a baseball glove focuses on a baseball thrown by his grandfather in the front yard of a suburban home.
A boy wearing a baseball glove focuses on a baseball thrown by his grandfather in the front yard of a suburban home.
Playing Catch
Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Frank C. Phillips tosses a baseball to his grandson, Tyler Phillips, now a pitcher for the Miami Marlins baseball team.
Download: Full Size (593.92 KB)
Credit: Courtesy Photo
VIRIN: 250613-D-D0234-1002M
"It's tough for me to [talk about]," he said, fighting back tears. "He's always been a hero to me, [making] … sacrifices … coming home with injuries, yet finding time to play catch with me and take me fishing. He's my best friend." 

Phillips named his son Frank in his grandfather's honor and looks forward to passing down stories of his service.  

As the Army marks its 250th birthday, Phillips offered his appreciation to service members past and present.  

"I'd like to take a moment to give a shoutout to all of you who have served for the past 250 years of service, commitment and sacrifice," he said.

A man wearing casual attire turns a page in a guest book at a memorial wall.
A man wearing casual attire turns a page in a guest book at a memorial wall.
Pentagon Visit
Miami Marlins pitcher Tyler Phillips visits the Pentagon with his teammates, June 12, 2025.
Download: Full Size (368.64 KB)
Credit: Dan Lee, DOD News
VIRIN: 250613-D-D0234-1004M
A man in casual attire stands in front of a podium as a woman takes his photograph with a mobile phone in the foreground.
A man in casual attire stands in front of a podium as a woman takes his photograph with a mobile phone in the foreground.
Pentagon Visit
Miami Marlins pitcher Tyler Phillips visits the Pentagon with his teammates, June 12, 2025.
Download: Full Size (163.84 KB)
Credit: Dan Lee, DOD News
VIRIN: 250613-D-D0234-1005
"We know you're out there protecting our freedom, protecting our country, and we're very appreciative of you. We don't take that for granted," he added. 

Phillips concluded his Pentagon visit by encouraging troops to enjoy some well-deserved leisure and maybe a baseball game.   

"From my team to yours, you have our support," he said. "I try to get around, shake hands, look you in the eye and tell you 'Thank you' for everything you've done."

Spotlight: Commemorating World War II
Spotlight: Commemorating the Korean War
Spotlight: Commemorating the Vietnam War
Spotlight: Honoring Our Veterans
Video: Miami Marlin Pitcher Tyler Philips military family ties
Army Military Families Veterans Air Force

Related Stories