This Week in DOD: Quelling Violence, Army's Birthday, DOD's Budget

President Donald J. Trump put California Army National Guard soldiers under Title 10 orders and U.S. Northern Command control to support the protection of federal personnel and property in Los Angeles, June 7, 2025.
Two days later, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth mobilized 700 Marines and put an additional 2,000 California National Guard soldiers under federal command. The Marines arrived on mission in the last 24 hours, and the total number of troops now authorized is 4,700.
During his Weekly Sitrep video, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said the service members assigned to this mission are protecting federal property and personnel from a violent mob of rioters.
"We have zero tolerance for that kind of reprehensible behavior, and we are so thankful to the brave U.S. service members who are in Los Angeles for restoring order and upholding the laws that Congress has passed," Parnell said.
As part of the operation, Northcom stood up Task Force 51, under U.S. Army North, its land component command. The task force, led by a two-star general, serves as the ground command and control element over the Title 10 forces.
Also this week, Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified several times on Capitol Hill to discuss the department's pending budget submission for fiscal year 2026.
"It is absolutely critical that Congress pass President Trump's 'One Big, Beautiful Bill,'" Parnell said. "Its historic investments in upgrading ships, planes, icebreakers and $25 billion for the development of [the] Golden Dome will help achieve our ‘peace through strength' agenda and protect the homeland against 21st-century threats."
While a full presidential budget recommendation has not yet been released, it's expected the president will ask Congress for approximately $961.6 billion, about $113.3 billion higher than the enacted budget for the department in FY25.
"This budget provides a historic level of funding for military readiness — putting our warfighters and their needs first — and young Americans are responding and signing up in droves," Hegseth said while testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee, June 11, 2025.
The expected budget proposal includes, among other things, $25 billion for the Golden Dome missile defense shield, $62 billion for the modernization of the nuclear triad, $3.5 billion for the F-47 Next Generation Air Dominance Platform and $47 billion for shipbuilding.
Finally, this week marks the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army.
"Secretary Hegseth joined President Trump at Fort Bragg, [North Carolina], to kick off the United States Army's 250th birthday celebration, which will culminate in the military parade right here in the nation's capital on Saturday," Parnell said. "It's going to be a fantastic event."
On June 14, 2025, the Army Birthday Festival begins on the National Mall in Washington. The event will give Americans the opportunity to meet soldiers, watch military demonstrations and explore Army hardware on display. There will also be an Army birthday parade, which will include 6,600 soldiers in historical and present-day uniforms.