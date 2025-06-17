Senior Installation Leaders Testify on Proposed Construction Budget

During a hearing today in Washington, senior military installation and logistics leaders testified on the military construction funding contained in President Donald J. Trump's proposed defense budget for fiscal year 2026.
Speaking before the Senate Appropriations Committee's subcommittee on military construction, Veterans Affairs and related agencies, the leaders explained how military installation quality is directly tied to mission readiness.
"I firmly believe that the strength and lethality of our military is built both on the weapons systems that defend us and on the readiness of our service members to accomplish the mission," Dale Marks, assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations and environment, told the subcommittee.
"And make no mistake, our installations are weapons systems — just like our ships, tanks and planes," he continued, adding that military installations need to be ready to carry out the entire spectrum of military operations.
"Our installations are the bedrock of Army readiness, lethality and warfighting capability. They're where our soldiers train, live, work and prepare to defend our nation," said Army Lt. Gen. David Wilson, deputy chief of staff for installations, during his opening remarks.
He added that the Army's proposed funding for military construction will contribute to a facility investment plan prioritizing construction and infrastructure projects based on direct input from commanders in the field.
Navy Vice Adm. Jeffrey T. Jablon, deputy chief of naval operations for installations and logistics, told the subcommittee that quality military construction directly contributes to sustaining Navy and joint force operations globally — including some potentially volatile areas of responsibility.
"We are focusing our efforts to prioritize and program resources to repair, modernize and replace critical infrastructure directly supporting operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific [region]," Jablon said.
Space Force Brig. Gen. Zachary S. Warakomski, assistant deputy chief of space operations for operations, cyber and nuclear, said funding for Space Force military construction projects provides flexibility in balancing infrastructure requirements across weapons systems and support portfolios.
"[Military construction] priorities focus on increasing capacity and reducing risk to mission with an emphasis on … security improvements and assured access to space," he said.
The officials also stated that mission readiness is directly tied to the readiness of military personnel and their quality of life.
"We want to ensure our warfighters are able to deliver 100% of their effort to their missions without having to worry about issues with their housing or the health and safety of their family members back home," Marks said.
He added that DOD remains committed to ensuring department housing meets all necessary health and safety requirements and that it provides a positive living experience for service members and their families.
Along those lines, Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen D. Sklenka, deputy commandant for installations and logistics, stated that the Marines are continuing to accelerate the construction of new, high-quality barracks by 2030 — despite funding challenges.
"Additional funding is indeed required, but so is leadership," Sklenka said, adding that the commandant of the Marine Corps has made clear the service is highly committed to the welfare of Marines and their families.
"Without question, our airmen are the foundation of the Air Force," Air Force Lt. Gen. Tom D. Miller, deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection, testified, adding that the Air Force's proposed request will preserve the quality of life for service members and their families by investing in new housing and child development centers.
During testimony at congressional hearings last week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said improving the quality of life of service members and their families is one of his priorities.
He told the House Armed Services Committee, June 12, 2025, that all of the quality-of-life initiatives in the proposed defense budget are based on feedback he has received from the force.
"We will keep listening and looking for ways to improve their quality of life," Hegseth said.