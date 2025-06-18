Army Plans to Eliminate Programs Not Contributing to Lethality

The Army Transformation Initiative will reexamine all requirements and eliminate unnecessary ones, prioritize initiatives that contribute to lethality, and empower leaders to take risks and learn from failure, said Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll today during a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee's defense subcommittee in Washington.
In a May 1, 2025, letter to the force, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George, who also testified today, stated the service was implementing the initiative as part of a comprehensive transformation strategy, consistent with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's, April 30, 2025, directive titled Army Transformation and Acquisition Reform.
"The Army Transformation Initiative will make us into an Army that is lean, agile and relentlessly focused on empowering its soldiers. We need to get rid of what we don't need, acquire what we do and chisel our organization down to a lean, lethal fighting machine," Driscoll said.
The secretary added that he believes the Army "has become calcified" and suffered from years of inefficiencies, slow-moving processes and wasteful spending. He cited program lobbyists and bureaucrats for overtaking the Army's ability to prioritize soldiers and warfighting.
Driscoll said Ukraine and Israel exemplify how readily available technology can disrupt battlefield dynamics and what happens when change is embraced, noting, "They are demonstrating why our Army needs to transform now and that we can't waste even a single minute."
George said commercial technology is rapidly evolving — especially artificial intelligence and autonomous systems — and it is impacting the character of war.
"We understand that we must transform to stay ahead of our adversaries, and we need to get better by 2026 and 2027, not by 2030," he said.
George told lawmakers that the Army will cancel obsolete and unneeded programs and procure modular, open system architecture designs that can be repeatedly updated. The service also intends to consolidate its headquarters and implement effective, modern business systems.
Driscoll and George both cited recruiting successes, noting the Army met its annual recruiting goal four months ahead of schedule.
"Our recruiters, soldiers and families are inspiring fellow Americans to step up during a time of global uncertainty and complex threats. They are the very best our nation has to offer," Driscoll said.
George said the Army's most productive recruiting period is the summer months, and he expects a significant increase in recruits added to the ranks before the end of this fiscal year.
"Our Army is a professional team that remains focused on its warfighting mission, and young Americans want to be a part of it," the general said.