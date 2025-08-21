An official website of the United States Government 
U.S., South Korea Kick Off Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Aug. 21, 2025 | By Air Force Senior Airman Josephine Pepin-Rust

The 7th Air Force and other U.S. forces are partnering with South Korea to conduct Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, which began Aug. 18 and continues through Aug. 28. 

This annual exercise aims to enhance the combined, joint, all-domain and interagency operating environment, thereby strengthening the regional alliance's response capabilities. 

A U.S. and a South Korean service member shake hands outdoors as others look on.
A U.S. and a South Korean service member shake hands outdoors as others look on.
Ulchi Greeting
Army Col. Dwight Towler, 2nd Infantry Division/South Korean-U.S. Combined Division Sustainment Brigade commander, and South Korean Brig. Gen. Woon Jang Lee, deputy commanding general of 2ID/RUCD, greet each other during a water purification training exercise as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Anyang Base in Anyang-si, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2025.
Download: Full Size (1.99 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Cheyenne Mayer
VIRIN: 250819-A-BU933-1071

Freedom Shield 25 is a defense-oriented exercise featuring live-fire, constructive and field training exercises that engage alliance forces and governmental agencies. Key aspects of the training focus on conducting all-domain operations leveraging component assets. 

Key players in these large-scale, live-fire training events include Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, United Nations Command, the South Korean joint chiefs of staff, the South Korean government, the 8th Army, 7th Air Force, and Space Force. Each entity's role leads to strengthening interoperability, reinforcing a combined defense posture and increasing combat readiness. Several United Nations Command member states are slated to contribute personnel and participate in various capacities. 

 

During the exercise, USFK will participate in space-related elements, reflecting modern warfare challenges. U.S. guardians will also integrate space-based capabilities with terrestrial targeteers, logisticians and cyber capacities. 

Members of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, Sweden and Switzerland, are observing the exercise. 

Two service members wearing military camouflage uniforms hold water hoses and fill up a water trailer as two others watch.
Two service members wearing military camouflage uniforms hold water hoses and fill up a water trailer as two others watch.
Water Purification
A U.S. soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/South Korean-U.S. Combined Division, and South Korean soldiers assigned to the 1113th Engineer Group, Capital Defense Command, purify water during a training exercise as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Anyang Base in Anyang-si, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2025.
Download: Full Size (1.27 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Cheyenne Mayer
VIRIN: 250819-A-BU933-1081
A soldier in uniform and ballistic helmet holds a stethoscope to a fellow soldier's arm while inflating a blood pressure cuff.
A soldier in uniform and ballistic helmet holds a stethoscope to a fellow soldier's arm while inflating a blood pressure cuff.
Checking Vitals
Army Pfc. Eliza Gonzalez, a combat medic specialist assigned to the 568th Medical Company Ground Ambulance, checks vitals on a simulated casualty, Army Spc. Nguyen Pham, a religious affairs specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Signal Brigade, during a mass casualty exercise hosted by 1st Signal Brigade at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2025.
Download: Full Size (1.59 MB)
Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Reginald Harvey
VIRIN: 250819-A-AR378-1074
A U.S. soldier and two South Korean troops each hold a water bottle outdoors.
A U.S. soldier and two South Korean troops each hold a water bottle outdoors.
Pure Success
A U.S. soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/South Korean-U.S. Combined Division, and South Korean soldiers assigned to the 1113th Engineer Group, Capital Defense Command, drink purified water during a training exercise as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Anyang Base in Anyang-si, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the South Korean-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953.
Download: Full Size (1.63 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Cheyenne Mayer
VIRIN: 250819-A-BU933-1094
U.S. aircraft will integrate with South Korean aircraft for several live-fly exercise events. Integrated U.S. F-35A and F-35C Lightning IIs will enable the exercise to focus on complex scenarios, fifth and fourth-generation aircraft integration, and sustained, continuous air operations, enhancing interoperability between the two countries. 

Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 underscores the continuing military partnership between the U.S. and South Korea and is implemented in the spirit of the Oct. 1, 1953, mutual defense treaty. Additionally, the exercise is conducted in support of the Korean Armistice Agreement, fortifying the combined defense posture and enhancing response capabilities. It continues to reinforce the role of the alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the ironclad commitment between the U.S. and South Korea to defend their homelands.

