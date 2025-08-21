U.S., South Korea Kick Off Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

The 7th Air Force and other U.S. forces are partnering with South Korea to conduct Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, which began Aug. 18 and continues through Aug. 28.
This annual exercise aims to enhance the combined, joint, all-domain and interagency operating environment, thereby strengthening the regional alliance's response capabilities.
Freedom Shield 25 is a defense-oriented exercise featuring live-fire, constructive and field training exercises that engage alliance forces and governmental agencies. Key aspects of the training focus on conducting all-domain operations leveraging component assets.
Key players in these large-scale, live-fire training events include Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, United Nations Command, the South Korean joint chiefs of staff, the South Korean government, the 8th Army, 7th Air Force, and Space Force. Each entity's role leads to strengthening interoperability, reinforcing a combined defense posture and increasing combat readiness. Several United Nations Command member states are slated to contribute personnel and participate in various capacities.
During the exercise, USFK will participate in space-related elements, reflecting modern warfare challenges. U.S. guardians will also integrate space-based capabilities with terrestrial targeteers, logisticians and cyber capacities.
Members of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, Sweden and Switzerland, are observing the exercise.
U.S. aircraft will integrate with South Korean aircraft for several live-fly exercise events. Integrated U.S. F-35A and F-35C Lightning IIs will enable the exercise to focus on complex scenarios, fifth and fourth-generation aircraft integration, and sustained, continuous air operations, enhancing interoperability between the two countries.
Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 underscores the continuing military partnership between the U.S. and South Korea and is implemented in the spirit of the Oct. 1, 1953, mutual defense treaty. Additionally, the exercise is conducted in support of the Korean Armistice Agreement, fortifying the combined defense posture and enhancing response capabilities. It continues to reinforce the role of the alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the ironclad commitment between the U.S. and South Korea to defend their homelands.