Hegseth, Senior DOD Officials Pay Visit to Guardsmen at D.C. Armory

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and a trio of senior department officials with ties to the National Guard paid a visit to roughly 300 mobilized National Guardsmen at the D.C. Armory in Washington today. The four leaders thanked the soldiers and airmen for their efforts to increase safety throughout the city.
Following President Donald J. Trump's Aug. 11 declaration of a crime emergency in the nation's capital, about 800 National Guard troops — both Army and Air National Guard — have been called up and activated on Title 32 status to participate in the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, Joint Task Force District of Columbia.
As he began addressing the group, Hegseth noted the last time he had been inside the armory was when he was on National Guard duty as an Army major assigned to protect parts of the city during the civil unrest that took place in the summer of 2020.
He noted that he and the three Pentagon officials joining him — Earl Matthews, DOD's general counsel; Colby Jenkins, performing the duties of the assistant defense secretary for special operations and low intensity conflict; and Derrick Anderson, assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs — each served or are serving in the D.C. National Guard, so they understand what the mobilized guardsmen are experiencing.
"Myself and these three gentlemen … can't often say that we've almost literally been in your boots; and now we're in position where we want to make sure we're setting all of you up for success because the nation's eyes are on you — every single one of you," Hegseth told the service members.
The secretary said the numerous law enforcement agencies the guardsmen are supporting during their mobilization have told him that they are very grateful for the assistance.
"When I talk to them, they thank God for the arrival of the National Guard because of the capabilities and expertise that you bring," Hegseth said.
He also noted that while he and Vice President JD Vance were meeting with a group of guardsmen at the city's Union Station yesterday, he discovered many of the service members were initially skeptical of the mission but have since come to see the positive impact it is having on the city.
"So, thank you for what you're doing. I know you're away from your families, your spouses [and] your kids as a result [of the mobilization], but I think you're on the frontlines of safeguarding our nation and setting an example for the country," Hegseth said.
Upon completion of his remarks, Hegseth gave Matthews, Jenkins and Anderson an opportunity to address the guardsmen.
Matthews pointed out that Hegseth is the third of the last four defense secretaries or acting defense secretaries to have served in the D.C. Guard.
"D.C. guardsmen punch above their weight," Matthews said.
"I remember many weekends sitting exactly where you're at; so, I think it's important for you to realize that we are a part of you and it's our honor and privilege to serve every day on your behalf," Colby told the group.
Anderson noted that in addition to the D.C. guardsmen currently mobilized, there are also guardsmen from six separate states — West Virginia, South Carolina, Ohio, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee — participating in the D.C. mission.
"I can't tell you how much it means to me to be a D.C. guardsman … and for those of you that aren't D.C. guardsmen, for you all to be part of our family," said Anderson, who is still serving in the D.C. National Guard.
Following remarks, Hegseth awarded a group of guardsmen with challenge coins in recognition of their outstanding performance of their duties.
Three of those soldiers — Army Capt. Giho Yang, Army Sgt. Jay Whited and Army Spc. Tra'Shawn Parham — said they are proud to be contributing to the current mission.
"I think the mission is going great. … We've had great relationships with law enforcement in the D.C. area, and I think — as we work together — we're doing our best to restore law and order," Yang said.
"I'm proud to be out here [serving] the country, [and] to also work with the D.C. Metro Police Department, as well, to ensure that civilians — people that work in the city — are feeling safe," Parham said.
Whited said he has had several conversations with local and federal law enforcement officials since he mobilized last week, and that all of those officers have mentioned the areas they have been patrolling have seen a lighter criminal presence since the National Guard mobilized.
During yesterday's visit to Union Station by Hegseth and Vance, the vice president told the guardsmen and the media that there has been a 35% reduction in violent crime and a 50% reduction in robberies throughout the city since the mobilization began.
"There's just less [bad] stuff happening," Whited said, adding that comments he's heard from civilians about the National Guard's recent activity have been "about 90% positive."
"I feel very gratified that people are thankful and that we're making a difference," he said.