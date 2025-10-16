Coast Guard, Navy Seize Nearly 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine in Eastern Pacific

Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 105, embarked aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson, seized 1,296 pounds of cocaine from a suspected drug smuggling vessel in international waters Aug. 11.
The USS Sampson, operating in a known drug trafficking corridor, identified a suspicious vessel exhibiting telltale indicators of smuggling, including excessive fuel barrels and packaged cargo visible on deck. Upon receiving authorization, the ship launched an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49, as well as a rigid-hull inflatable boat to intercept.
The vessel attempted to flee as suspects began jettisoning packages overboard. After warning shots failed to compel compliance, the helicopter crew, under Coast Guard direction, employed disabling fire, successfully halting the vessel without injury.
Two boarding teams conducted a noncompliant boarding and recovered 12 bales of suspected narcotics. Field tests confirmed the presence of cocaine, and two individuals were taken into custody.
Because of deteriorating sea conditions, the vessel began taking on water and was deemed unsafe to tow. The suspects were transferred to the USS Sampson, and the vessel was left to sink to mitigate navigational hazards.
The seizure was conducted under international law and a bilateral agreement with Ecuador. Upon mission completion, tactical control of USS Sampson returned to U.S. 3rd Fleet.
This operation reflects ongoing cooperation between the Navy, Coast Guard and interagency partners to disrupt transnational criminal networks operating in the maritime domain.
The USS Sampson is employed under U.S. Northern Command's maritime homeland defense authorities, with a Coast Guard law enforcement detachment embarked, to enable maritime interdiction missions to prevent the flow of illegal drugs and other illegal activity.