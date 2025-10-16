An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Coast Guard, Navy Seize Nearly 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine in Eastern Pacific

Aug. 22, 2025 | By Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Roberson

Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 105, embarked aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson, seized 1,296 pounds of cocaine from a suspected drug smuggling vessel in international waters Aug. 11. 

Large bales wrapped in black plastic are stacked together on a ship.
Large bales wrapped in black plastic are stacked together on a ship.
Contraband View
Contraband wrapped in black plastic was seized by the Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 105 and sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson while conducting maritime interdiction operations in the Eastern Pacific, Aug. 11, 2025.
Download: Full Size (1.86 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard
VIRIN: 250811-N-FG645-1364R
A sailor in a vest and safety helmet guides a large bag hanging from a crane, as a sailor in the background watches.
A sailor in a vest and safety helmet guides a large bag hanging from a crane, as a sailor in the background watches.
Seized Contraband
Sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson transfer seized contraband onto the ship's deck while conducting maritime interdiction operations in the Eastern Pacific, Aug. 11, 2025.
Download: Full Size (1.43 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard
VIRIN: 250811-N-FG645-1296R
The USS Sampson, operating in a known drug trafficking corridor, identified a suspicious vessel exhibiting telltale indicators of smuggling, including excessive fuel barrels and packaged cargo visible on deck. Upon receiving authorization, the ship launched an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49, as well as a rigid-hull inflatable boat to intercept. 

The vessel attempted to flee as suspects began jettisoning packages overboard. After warning shots failed to compel compliance, the helicopter crew, under Coast Guard direction, employed disabling fire, successfully halting the vessel without injury. 

Two boarding teams conducted a noncompliant boarding and recovered 12 bales of suspected narcotics. Field tests confirmed the presence of cocaine, and two individuals were taken into custody. 

Because of deteriorating sea conditions, the vessel began taking on water and was deemed unsafe to tow. The suspects were transferred to the USS Sampson, and the vessel was left to sink to mitigate navigational hazards. 

The seizure was conducted under international law and a bilateral agreement with Ecuador. Upon mission completion, tactical control of USS Sampson returned to U.S. 3rd Fleet. 

Sailors wearing red, white, green and purple long-sleeve T-shirts, walk around a helicopter on the deck of a ship at sea.
Sailors wearing red, white, green and purple long-sleeve T-shirts, walk around a helicopter on the deck of a ship at sea.
Sampson Walkdown
Sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson conduct a foreign object and debris walkdown to prepare an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49, for patrol while conducting maritime interdiction operations in the Eastern Pacific, Aug. 11, 2025.
Download: Full Size (1.6 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Sheryssa Dodard
VIRIN: 250811-N-FG645-1004V

This operation reflects ongoing cooperation between the Navy, Coast Guard and interagency partners to disrupt transnational criminal networks operating in the maritime domain. 

The USS Sampson is employed under U.S. Northern Command's maritime homeland defense authorities, with a Coast Guard law enforcement detachment embarked, to enable maritime interdiction missions to prevent the flow of illegal drugs and other illegal activity.

Coast Guard Navy Law Enforcement Northern Command

Related Stories