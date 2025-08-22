D.C. National Guard Supports Law Enforcement at Nationals Park

Soldiers and airmen assigned to the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, Joint Task Force District of Columbia, walked the concourse of Nationals Park in Washington, Aug. 19, with an ongoing mission to support local law enforcement.
For Air Force Chaplain (Maj.) Jay Green assigned to the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, the assignment has been personally significant.
"I grew up here all my life and this mission is very important," Green said. "It helps show the public that we actually care about them."
Green believes the visible presence of National Guard members sends a clear message, "that we're there with you, that we care about you, and that we want to make sure that this place is safe," he said.
He hopes the public sees the mission as an expression of community service. "As service members, we're one of you all," he said.
The guard's responsibilities include patrolling the streets and coordinating with law enforcement.
"If there's any concerns, we notify [the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department] or the right personnel to make sure that situation is taken care of," Green said.
He added that developing and maintaining readiness for such missions doesn't happen quickly.
The D.C. National Guard has spent years cultivating relationships with local, district and federal partners. Guardsmen spend many training days throughout the year practicing scenarios and rehearsing contingency plans to conduct their duties as safely as possible. That way, when units are called up, they can rely on the habits they've built, explained Army Col. Larry Doane, joint task force commander.
Other D.C. National Guardsmen shared positive sentiments about serving their hometown.
"It's amazing," said Army 2nd Lt. Etop Ekanem, a chaplain candidate assigned to the 372nd Military Police Battalion, D.C. Army National Guard. "I think that the military is an important asset that we have in this country, and it definitely feels good to be utilized at home as opposed to abroad."
Ekanem noted that although the mission tasks have substantial similarities, there are some differences between this mission and others.
"We've done security at the [National Museum of African American History and Culture] when that first opened; we've done different missions supporting the Metropolitan Police Department; we've supported [U.S] Park Police," he said. "This is different in that we've all been activated by the president. It's rare that that happens."
Ekanem said he feels good about supporting the National Guard mission in the district.
"My job as a chaplain candidate is definitely to make sure that soldiers are good and their welfare is taken care of," Ekanem said. "It gives me great peace knowing that I'm supporting a soldier's spiritual and moral well-being. That gives me fuel to keep going."