Air Force Special Operations Wing Conducts Bilateral Exercise in Romania

Aug. 26, 2025 |U.S. Special Operations Command Europe

U.S. special operations forces collaborated with Romanian allies during a bilateral exercise to boost NATO readiness in Europe through aerial drills at Boboc Air Base, Romania, July 11-25.

A bearded man wearing a helmet and sunglasses looks to the right.
Close-Up
A Romanian special operations forces soldier prepares to exit an MC-130J Commando II, operated by the Air Force's 352nd Special Operations Wing, as part of a bilateral exercise in Bucharest, Romania, July 13, 2025. The 352nd SOW worked alongside Romanian allies, enhancing joint capabilities through free-fall jumps, low-level flights, infiltration and exfiltration drills, and establishing a mobile aviation refueling site.
Download: Full Size (122.88 KB)
Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Reece Heck
VIRIN: 250714-A-OB588-5965
Several people in camouflage military uniforms and parachutes jump out of a plane. The aerial view of a landscape full of fields and small towns is in the background.
Training Time
Romanian special operations forces exit an MC-130J Commando II, operated by the Air Force's 352nd Special Operations Wing, as part of a bilateral exercise in Bucharest, Romania, July 13, 2025. The 352nd SOW worked alongside Romanian allies, enhancing joint capabilities through free-fall jumps, low-level flights, infiltration and exfiltration drills, and establishing a mobile aviation refueling site.
Download: Full Size (256 KB)
Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Reece Heck
VIRIN: 250714-A-OB588-5434
Romanian special operations forces, along with the 53rd Commando Battalion and the U.S. Air Force's 352nd Special Operations Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, U.K., worked to enhance joint operational capabilities through free-fall jumps, low-level flying, infiltration and exfiltration drills, and the establishment of ground refueling points. 
 
"We're working with their ground forces, rotary forces and fixed-wing forces," said the mission commander for the 352nd SOW. "The big goal in this instance is helping the Romanians improve [air capabilities] and interoperability." 
 
Over the course of two weeks, the allied nations executed joint airdrops and infiltration scenarios across multiple landscapes. Over 500 Romanian jumpers conducted free-fall operations, supported by U.S. MC-130J Commando II and Romanian C-27J Spartan aircraft. Concurrently, the Air Force's 100th Air Refueling Wing established and operated ground refueling points in support of Romanian IAR-330 Puma helicopters.

Several men in camouflage military uniforms and parachutes walk in a field with their backs to the camera. In the background is a military aircraft.
Ready to Board
Romanian special operations forces prepare to board an MC-130J Commando II, operated by the Air Force's 352nd Special Operations Wing, as part of a bilateral exercise in Bucharest, Romania, July 15, 2025. The 352nd SOW worked alongside Romanian allies, enhancing joint capabilities through free-fall jumps, low-level flights, infiltration and exfiltration drills, and establishing a mobile aviation refueling site.
Download: Full Size (225.28 KB)
Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Reece Heck
VIRIN: 250715-A-OB588-5436

 
A combined team of 10 Romanian and 15 U.S. aircrews demonstrated formation flying, low-level approaches, and short-field landing drills during day and nighttime operations, sharpening their ability to operate side by side in complex environments. 
 
"As we look at what [U.S. Special Operations Command Europe], NATO and our allies are doing, I think we're learning it's good to have friends in a lot of places," the mission commander said. 

Exercises like this continue to strengthen joint capabilities through unity, readiness and trust, enabling allies to respond quickly and effectively in times of crisis.

A person in a camouflage military uniform kneels on the ground with a hose over their shoulder. A helicopter is hovering off the ground to the left of the person.
Refuel Ready
An Air Force refueling point specialist assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing prepares to refuel an IAR-330 Puma operated by Romanian special operations forces as part of a bilateral exercise in Bucharest, Romania, July 16, 2025. The 352nd Special Operations Wing worked alongside Romanian allies, enhancing joint capabilities through free-fall jumps, low-level flights, infiltration and exfiltration drills, and establishing a mobile aviation refueling site.
Download: Full Size (235.52 KB)
Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Reece Heck
VIRIN: 250717-A-OB588-2587

 
"We've been training, we've standardized our tactics. It makes it easier if a conflict ever comes up," he said. "It makes us more effective, because then you have the might of multiple countries going at one enemy or one problem set."

Spotlight: NATO
Special Operations Command Europe Exercises Romania NATO

