Hegseth Anticipates Full Review of Kabul Airport Attack Circumstances by Mid-2026

Aug. 26, 2025 | By Matthew Olay, DOD News

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he anticipates that a Defense Department special review panel looking into the circumstances surrounding the Aug. 26, 2021, suicide bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, should be ready to present its findings by sometime in mid-2026.

A heavily fenced-off compound with a handful of small buildings during the daytime.
Airport Security
Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security as they continue to help facilitate the safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, special immigrant visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan as quickly and safely as possible from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Aug. 25, 2021.
Download: Full Size (4.7 MB)
Credit: Army Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett
VIRIN: 210825-A-UV471-113A

The attack, carried out by a bomber affiliated with ISIS-Khorasan and wearing an improvised explosive device, killed 13 U.S. service members and roughly 170 Afghan civilians at Hamid Karzai International Airport's Abbey Gate. 

Hegseth spoke of the investigation yesterday in the White House's Oval Office, shortly after President Donald J. Trump signed a proclamation commemorating the fourth anniversary of the attack while surrounded by Gold Star family members of the victims. 

"On behalf of this beautiful group, on behalf of these families [and] on behalf of your loved ones who fought for our nation, America deserves answers as far as what happened in Afghanistan; the military needs to answer for what happened in Afghanistan," Hegseth told the group.  

The secretary went on to say that Chief Pentagon Spokesman and Senior Advisor Sean Parnell — himself a veteran of the war in Afghanistan — is leading the Trump and Hegseth-ordered special review panel and that the review is taking place "on behalf of the American people." 

"The special review panel at the department continues its vital work to investigate the botched withdrawal, ensuring that the pursuit of accountability and transparency does not waver," reads a DOD statement released today on honoring fallen heroes during the fourth anniversary of the attack. 

"While the review is ongoing, the effort to uncover the full truth behind the decisions made during this period has not stopped and will not stop until every aspect is examined and those responsible are held to account," the statement continues.

Over a dozen service members in camouflage and hundreds of evacuees are on one side of a chain-link fence while a handful of other camouflaged service members patrol on the opposite side of the fence.
Abbey Gate
U.S. service members and civilians in the vicinity of Hamid Karzai International's Abbey Gate in Kabul, Afghanistan, just prior to an ISIS-Khorasan suicide bomber attack, Aug. 26, 2021.
Download: Full Size (1.12 MB)
Credit: Courtesy photo
VIRIN: 240415-O-D0439-1001C

The work of the current special review panel follows a multi-month supplemental review of the original Abbey Gate investigation that began almost two years prior.  

Ordered by U.S. Central Command in September 2023, the supplemental review reaffirmed the military's finding of the initial investigation that the Abbey Gate attack could not have been preventable at the tactical level.  

"Justice for the families of the 13 fallen service members is an essential priority," Hegseth said via the aforementioned DOD statement, adding that the victims' sacrifice is "the driving force" behind the special review panel.   

"We owe it to them, to the American people, and to all who wear the uniform to comb through every detail of what happened, delivering full accountability and restoring trust," he concluded.

