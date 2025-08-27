Army Producing Second Tranche of Short-Range Reconnaissance Drones

The Army has initiated production of the second tranche of its short-range reconnaissance unmanned aircraft systems, marking a significant step forward in modernizing battlefield capabilities. The Army selected two vendors to manufacture the SRR system, which will equip the Army's Transformation in Contact units with advanced, networked communication systems designed to address emerging threats.
Initial fielding of SRR tranche one began in September 2022, and, to date, the Army has fielded over 16 brigades with this capability. Critical lessons learned and soldier feedback from tranche one were incorporated into tranche two. This strategy of integrating new technologies into future tranches will continue to provide the best UAS capabilities on an accelerated schedule.
The TiC initiative is part of a broader Army effort to evaluate how personnel, tactics and technologies align to meet the demands of modern warfare. The program manager for uncrewed aircraft systems remains committed to delivering essential equipment to soldiers in time to support the Army's strategic objectives.
These systems act as force multipliers, enabling precise fires, supporting ground operations with timely intelligence and enhancing operational flexibility and agility. They use cutting-edge sensors to integrate with uncrewed vehicle control, providing real-time intelligence, reconnaissance and target acquisition, empowering commanders with the tools to make rapid and informed decisions.
Additionally, SRR systems continue to improve soldier survivability by detecting threats, identifying safe routes and minimizing exposure to hazards, making them indispensable assets on the modern battlefield.
The Army's investment in SRR systems underscores its commitment to advanced technologies that improve combat effectiveness and protect soldiers in increasingly complex operational environments.