Super Garuda Shield 25 Features First Stinger Missile Live Fire

For the first time, soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division fired FIM-92 Stinger missiles in Indonesia yesterday during a live-fire exercise as part of Super Garuda Shield 25, marking a milestone for the U.S. and its partner nation.
"Today, we are shooting two Stinger missiles," said Army Capt. Kaden Cox, lead planner and officer in charge of the live-fire exercise. "Not only is this a first for the whole 11th [Airborne Division,] but it is also the first time that we are utilizing this capability in Indonesia."
The FIM-92 Stinger is a man-portable, shoulder-fired, surface-to-air missile designed to destroy low-flying aircraft including fixed-wing, rotary-wing and unmanned aerial systems.
About 100 service members from the United States, Indonesia, Australia and Canada supported the event, highlighting the growing cooperation between partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region.
"It has been great working with our partner nation," Cox said. "The Indonesian citizens have been more than friendly and helpful in working with us to coordinate airspace and ranges."
For soldiers on the ground firing the weapon, the training was a rare opportunity.
"This was my first time shooting one of these things," said Army Pfc. Jackson Muse, 11th Airborne Division infantryman and main firer for the exercise. "We got up early to rehearse, orient the gear and just took time to get into the right head space."
For leaders on the ground, seeing their soldiers fire the system for the first time was just as meaningful as pulling the trigger. The exercise gave noncommissioned officers in attendance a chance to evaluate training, build confidence in their soldiers and validate the importance of bringing these skills into a realistic training environment.
"Having Pfc. Muse out here means he is solid, lethal, doing the right thing and performing to standards," said Army Sgt. Rogelio Munoz, 11th Airborne Division infantryman. "I am glad we had the chance to come out here and engage the target effectively, like we are trained to do."
The live fire marked a major step forward in the division's air defense training, giving soldiers firsthand experience with the Stinger system. Beyond the training itself, the event bolstered participants' confidence and experience.
"Maintaining safe skies is essential for operations," Cox said.
Demonstrating the Stinger's role in keeping the skies clear proved an important milestone for the division, Indonesian armed forces and partners, and raised the bar for future iterations of the exercise.