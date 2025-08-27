PCS Task Force Holds Military Spouse Town Hall

Military spouses from across the joint force joined the Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force for a virtual town hall to share their input on their experiences regarding household goods, Aug. 27.
Army Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, PCS JTF commander, hosted the town hall to capture the experiences of military families and provide their recommendations to the defense secretary from those affected by military moves. PCS Joint Task Force leaders and experts from every branch of the military facilitated the discussion. They heard firsthand accounts from spouses worldwide, in various situations, about the challenges they faced during PCS moves.
The team came together to tackle three main topics:
- How the Defense Department can better prepare service members and families for the PCS season.
- Concerns about the quality of service from movers and the industry at large.
- Challenges with the household goods claims process.
Spouses also raised their concerns about additional issues related to PCS moves. They shared their frustrations with Curtis and the task force, and many came forward with constructive recommendations.
The PCS JTF reiterated its commitment to transparency and shaping the future of the household goods program. They strive toward the ultimate goal of making PCS moves more reliable and less stressful for military families.
"We care about you," Curtis said. "That's why we're doing this, we have empathy, and we want to make things better. Please continue to communicate with us; we want to help you."