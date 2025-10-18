Bridging More Than a River

U.S. and South Korean soldiers are building bridges in more ways than one. Engineering soldiers from both countries worked together to span gaps and enhance teamwork during bridge-building training.
"It's a huge success for us when we watch a maneuver element cross our bridge and get to do their part in the fight," said Army Sgt. 1st Class Richard Judd, a platoon sergeant assigned to the 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company in South Korea.
"By studying and integrating each other's systems, we are linking the equipment of both nations to enable maneuver forces from [South Korea] and the U.S. to successfully cross the river," said South Korean army Capt. Hyo Sang Kim, commander of the South Korea Mechanized Wet-gap Company.
While speed, maneuverability and lethality are the immediate goals of the crossing, the benefits of combined bridging go far deeper.
"I love being on the water with the troops," Judd said. "Watching everybody work as a team, watching them grow and develop — that's what's gratifying to me."
In South Korea, teamwork extends to relationships among the soldiers, where the 814th works with the South Korean Mechanized Wet-gap Company. They performed a successful crossing Aug. 27 during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the South Korea-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953.
"Teamwork is critical in operations like this," said Army Sgt. Maj. Sean Graham, the senior enlisted engineer in the 2nd Infantry Division/South Korea-U.S. Combined Division. "We work continuously with our [South Korean] partner forces in order to accomplish the mission, whatever it is. We can't do it alone and they can't do it alone."
Graham has been an engineer for over 20 years.
Army Spc. Dajeong Lee has only been an engineer for four months and is already loving it. She is a bridge crewmember responsible for helping with assembly.
"It feels amazing to be a soldier wearing this uniform," she said. "I feel really kind of excited to see all the [South] Korean soldiers working with us."
For Lee, the connection runs deep. She was born in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, and moved to the United States 10 years ago. Last year, she enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed with the 814th at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, after her advanced individual training.
"It's also an honor to be part of this combined training. It's just amazing, incredible to see both [countries] working really hard together. I love to see that," she said.
Combined training is critical for bridging tasks because of their complexity.
"This is the hardest thing the Army does," Judd said. "There are so many planning factors that go into it because it's a division-level asset and you're incorporating a multitude of different job specialties."
The cooperation among South Korean and American soldiers begins long before the field event and is continuous, according to Graham.
"At the division level, we work side by side with the South Korean army. From the highest levels of leadership all the way down to the lowest soldiers, we're working hand in hand," he said.
"All factors have to come together perfectly for this to work. The soldiers have to train for extended periods of time to be able to do their portion," Graham said. "Everyone has a specific role and if anyone is not doing their job then the crossing won't work."
"This training demonstrated that both sides can effectively operate each other's equipment and conduct missions without obstacles," Kim said. "And it reinforced the mutual trust and confidence between [South Korean] and U.S. forces."