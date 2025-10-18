An official website of the United States Government 
Bridging More Than a River

Aug. 29, 2025 | By Army Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stowell, 302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

U.S. and South Korean soldiers are building bridges in more ways than one. Engineering soldiers from both countries worked together to span gaps and enhance teamwork during bridge-building training. 

A group of soldiers in camouflage uniforms and helmets set up a temporary bridge across a river. There are more soldiers in similar attire on a boat in the background and two American flags flying from poles on each boat.
Building Bridges
Soldiers assigned to the 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/South Korea-U.S. Combined Division, disembark Zeus bridge erection boats onto a section of improved ribbon bridge, which they prepare to combine with other parts at a wet-gap crossing training exercise during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 in Yeoju-si Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025.
Download: Full Size (1.19 MB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Scott Sparks
VIRIN: 250827-A-BU072-7148K

 
"It's a huge success for us when we watch a maneuver element cross our bridge and get to do their part in the fight," said Army Sgt. 1st Class Richard Judd, a platoon sergeant assigned to the 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company in South Korea. 
 
"By studying and integrating each other's systems, we are linking the equipment of both nations to enable maneuver forces from [South Korea] and the U.S. to successfully cross the river," said South Korean army Capt. Hyo Sang Kim, commander of the South Korea Mechanized Wet-gap Company. 
 
While speed, maneuverability and lethality are the immediate goals of the crossing, the benefits of combined bridging go far deeper. 
 
"I love being on the water with the troops," Judd said. "Watching everybody work as a team, watching them grow and develop — that's what's gratifying to me." 
 
In South Korea, teamwork extends to relationships among the soldiers, where the 814th works with the South Korean Mechanized Wet-gap Company. They performed a successful crossing Aug. 27 during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the South Korea-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. 

Two soldiers in camouflage military uniforms stand at the shallow side of a body of water while watching a small boat carrying other soldiers come toward them. The reflection of the soldiers standing in the water is shown in the foreground.
Building Bridges
Army Pvt. Karen Galvan, left, and Army Spc. Dajeong Lee, right, bridge crewmembers assigned to the 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/South Korea-U.S. Combined Division, stand ready to assist in deploying Army equipment at a wet-gap crossing training exercise during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 in Yeoju-si Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. Soldiers ensure the bridge components are deployed quickly and safely.
Download: Full Size (1.19 MB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Scott Sparks
VIRIN: 250827-A-BU072-1740K

 
"Teamwork is critical in operations like this," said Army Sgt. Maj. Sean Graham, the senior enlisted engineer in the 2nd Infantry Division/South Korea-U.S. Combined Division. "We work continuously with our [South Korean] partner forces in order to accomplish the mission, whatever it is. We can't do it alone and they can't do it alone." 
 
Graham has been an engineer for over 20 years. 
 
Army Spc. Dajeong Lee has only been an engineer for four months and is already loving it. She is a bridge crewmember responsible for helping with assembly. 
 
"It feels amazing to be a soldier wearing this uniform," she said. "I feel really kind of excited to see all the [South] Korean soldiers working with us." 
 
For Lee, the connection runs deep. She was born in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, and moved to the United States 10 years ago. Last year, she enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed with the 814th at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, after her advanced individual training. 
 
"It's also an honor to be part of this combined training. It's just amazing, incredible to see both [countries] working really hard together. I love to see that," she said. 

Two soldiers in camouflage military uniforms turn a bolt on a temporary bridge. The soldier on the right is carrying a gun on his back and wearing a bright orange life jacket. There is another soldier in similar attire in the background.
Building Bridges
Army Pfc. Tuisauta Pese, assigned to the 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/South Korea-U.S. Combined Division, and South Korean army Pvt. Si Yoon Young, with the 7th Engineer Brigade, use a tool to turn a bolt on the improved ribbon bridge to ensure bridge components are connected together at a wet-gap crossing training exercise during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 in Yeoju-si Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025.
Download: Full Size (1.19 MB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Scott Sparks
VIRIN: 250827-A-BU072-5674K

 
Combined training is critical for bridging tasks because of their complexity. 
 
"This is the hardest thing the Army does," Judd said. "There are so many planning factors that go into it because it's a division-level asset and you're incorporating a multitude of different job specialties." 
 
The cooperation among South Korean and American soldiers begins long before the field event and is continuous, according to Graham. 
 
"At the division level, we work side by side with the South Korean army. From the highest levels of leadership all the way down to the lowest soldiers, we're working hand in hand," he said. 
 
"All factors have to come together perfectly for this to work. The soldiers have to train for extended periods of time to be able to do their portion," Graham said. "Everyone has a specific role and if anyone is not doing their job then the crossing won't work." 
 
"This training demonstrated that both sides can effectively operate each other's equipment and conduct missions without obstacles," Kim said. "And it reinforced the mutual trust and confidence between [South Korean] and U.S. forces." 

Army partnerships South Korea Engineering ulchi freedom ulchi freedom 25 Training

