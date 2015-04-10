Remarks as Prepared by Secretary of Defense James Mattis,
Baghdad International Airport, Iraq,
Aug. 22, 2017
Good afternoon, everybody, it’s good to see you again.
I’m honored to be joined today by Mr. Brett McGurk, Presidential Envoy to the Defeat-ISIS Coalition, and Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, our field commander.
We continue to stand steadfast with our Iraqi allies.
Three years ago, Prime Minister Abadi came into a terrible situation. Today, by his steady hand and strong leadership, and thanks to the Iraqi Security Force and coalition working hand-in-hand, security for the Iraqi people has greatly improved, cities have been liberated, the economy is recovering, Iraq is re-engaging with the region, and ISIS is clearly on the run – and shown to be unable to stand up to our team.
We are dedicated to the Strategic Framework Agreement, and we will continue standing by the Iraqi people and their military to make a brighter future, improve stability, and secure the borders while encouraging regional commerce.
We in the coalition will remain steadfast with Iraqi allies to defeat ISIS and avoid obstacles to our cooperation.
Lieutenant General Townsend will share more with you about the campaign to deal ISIS a lasting defeat.
Full Transcript: https://dgov.dod.afpims.mil/News/Transcripts/Transcript-View/Article/1286209/