Bilateral Meeting with Israeli Minister of Defense Lieberman

Remarks as Delivered by Secretary of Defense James Mattis,
The Pentagon, Washington, DC,
Oct. 19, 2017
Minister Lieberman, Ambassador, members of the delegation, it is always good to have you here. We meet today to reaffirm our two democracies’ strong relationship.
It is good to go back to principles sometimes. In 1948, President Truman recognized Israel’s independence within hours of its declaration. Since then, Israel and the U.S. have developed what President Reagan called an “ironclad bond,” forged by shared democratic values, regional security concerns, and global security concerns – and in this case, regional security really is global security.
Today, Israel and the United States partner to confront myriad threats posed by nations in Israel’s neighborhood wishing to foment instability – instability that reverberates around the world. And we appreciate those in region who choose, instead, to promote stability.
It is critical, today more than ever, that we foster integrated responses to these threats and reinforce our already robust collaboration on key security issues by forming working groups that expand and deepen our relationship in this dynamic environment.
Today, we will discuss how we can further strengthen our security relationship. I look forward to hearing your thoughts on the regional security situation and what issues concern you most. Minister, members of the delegation, thank you for coming. You are most welcome here.
# # #