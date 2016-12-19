Skip to main content (Press Enter).
News Transcript
Remarks by Secretary Carter and Defense Minister Parrikar in New Delhi, India
Press Operations
Secretary of Defense Ash Carter; Indian Minister of Defense Manohar Parrikar
Dec. 8, 2016
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
MINISTER MANOHAR PARRIKAR: It's indeed a pleasure to (inaudible). (Inaudible) into Washington for (inaudible) discussions we had in August. (Inaudible) a visit. Thank you for you nice dinner at (inaudible). Also privilege for me to express solidarity with the U.S. (inaudible) better against terrorism in the (inaudible).
We appreciate the time taken by you to undertake this visit in spite of (inaudible) schedule (inaudible) regard for you. And you have for India. In reflection of your strong personal commitment for a stronger India-U.S. partnership. India regards this defense partnership with the U.S. as a key element for our overall strategic partnership, which is built on shared values and (inaudible) democratic principles. In fact, it would not be an exaggeration to state that defense partnership (inaudible) is a key (inaudible) between the two countries.
(Inaudible), that (inaudible) India-U.S. defense cooperation has (inaudible) in (inaudible) as defense secretary of United States is unprecedented and impressive.
We made substantive progress on a range of aspects from policy (inaudible), defense equipment, as well as regional and international issues.
Most important your conceptualization and spearheading the initiative for DTTI, and also for setting up India -- specifically India -- (inaudible) said, in Pentagon. It will go a long way in helping us (inaudible) the issues, and this can be seen by recent expansion in the (inaudible). (Inaudible) to ensure that this (inaudible).
The improving in our relations is very clear. Happy to say that whatever they signed earlier are taking shape right now. Thank you very much for that.
We have pursued strong encouragement from (inaudible) in joint efforts. The joint (inaudible) document articulated during the visit of President Barack Obama (inaudible) 2015, and designation of India a major defense partner of United States to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the U.S. in June 2016. My (inaudible) partnership.
I'm happy to see that has successfully concluded discussion on implementation of media defense partners designation. This is an outcome that will undoubtedly announce cooperation in our defense industry. Our military-to-military cooperation has been growing from stem to stem. Directly, if I'm not mistaken, we conduct highest number of military joint exercises (inaudible). And we have already a (inaudible) practical measures to facilitate interaction between our armed forces, such as logistic (inaudible) that we signed to (inaudible).
And I (inaudible), and uniformly of high (inaudible). (Inaudible) of (inaudible) of (inaudible) in several levels from defense policy group DTTI, defense preparement and production group. Senior technology group, security group, will join technical group, etcetera..
(Inaudible) I'm confident that both our countries will continue to strengthen, and expand our defense cooperation in the future, and (inaudible) strong foundation that you have helped us to build. I look for (inaudible) that (inaudible) defense initiative.
(Inaudible) I know the (inaudible).
STAFF: These are introductions. No need to add to the transcript.
(INTRODUCTIONS)
SECRETARY OF DEFENSE ASH CARTER: Well, thank you, my friend. It's great to be back here in India. This is my seventh meeting with Minister Parrikar. He's a great friend. He's a strong partner. I've spent more time with him than any other minister of defense. You just introduced your team, or had them introduce themselves, but I've met every single one of them at this table. I've met every single one. I know every face at this table. In a moment I'll ask my team to do the same.
But I am confident that the U.S.-India relationship will be the defining partnership of the 21st Century. It's built, as you noted, on common values, significant progress our two nations have made over the last 15 years, and the momentum of two great handshakes. The first handshake between India's Act East policy and America's rebalance. Military-to-military cooperation is, as you noted, growing. Exercises that are unprecedented level, both with respect to other countries in the world and our history.
We've concluded important defense agreements that allow our two nations better to operate together in many ways.
And then there's the technological handshake, as you noted, between the DTTI and the Make in India policy of the prime minister, which advances co-production and co-development projects of the kind that we're working on together in a very practical way between our two ministries, as well as Indian acquisition of a number of very advanced capabilities from the United States.
And as you noted today, our defense relationship takes a major steps forward. Because be finalized India’s designation as major defense partner. That is unprecedented, it's unique to India, and it puts India on par with our closest, older allies, and makes practical transactions now possible, practical transactions, by significantly easing licenses for military and dual-use items. That is a very significant, very practical advance, and I appreciate all the work that went into by you and your team.
We have more to do, more to do at this meeting. We'll discuss how our growing our partnership can provide security in the Indo-Asia Pacific region, throughout Indo-Asia Pacific region and beyond, as India plays an important role in uniting principle and an inclusive network of security, ranging from the Indian Ocean to the Asia Pacific and beyond, and as we work together on the many problems that we see, we share in common, and that we see through a common eye.
I'm very proud of all we've accomplished together. And so, thank you, my friend, all my friends, for your leadership, for your dedication, and for your commitment to this strategic partnership.
And with that, let me ask my staff, that you probably know already too.
