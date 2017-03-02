Skip to main content (Press Enter).
Toggle navigation
U.S. D
EPARTMENT OF
D
EFENSE
U.S. D
O
D
Search
Search
Search
Home
About
Biographies
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Travels
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Today in DoD
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Defense Department
Secretary of Defense
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Vice Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
Resources
Contact DoD
Helpful Links
Publications, Policies & Forms
Business
Service Members
Civilian Personnel
Families
Careers & Benefits
Community
Veterans
Home
News
Transcripts
Transcript View
News Transcript
Remarks by Secretary Mattis and Defense Minister Han in Seoul, Republic of Korea
Press Operations
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis; South Korean Defense Minister Han Min Koo
Feb. 3, 2017
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
DEFENSE MINISTER HAN MIN KOO (THROUGH TRANSLATOR): Good morning everyone.
First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Secretary Mattis and his delegation for crossing the Pacific Ocean to come all the way here to visit Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense, despite his very busy schedule at the beginning of his tenure.
I believe that U.S. President Trump and ROK Acting President Hwang's phone call at the beginning of this week, and Secretary Mattis' decision to visit Republic of Korea as his first destination abroad in his position as secretary of defense, clearly shows the United States commitment to the defense of Republic of Korea and the ROK-U.S. alliance.
North Korea's Kim Jong-un, continues to blatantly threaten the international community. He has boasted enhanced nuclear and missile capabilities and has stated that ICBMs can be launched at any given time and place.
Faced with the current severe security situation, Secretary Mattis' visit to Korea and participation in ROK-U.S. Defense Ministerial Meeting not only represents the ROK-U.S. alliance is resolute well to respond to the North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, but also communicates the strongest warning to North Korea.
I have no doubts that today's meeting will be an opportunity to reaffirm the strength of the alliance and the close cooperative relationship between the ROK Ministry of National Defense and U.S. Department of Defense will serve as the foundation upon which ROK-U.S. strategic partnership continues to develop.
In today's meeting we will discuss important issues to -- to the alliance, such as the following, security environments on the Korean Peninsula and developing the firm ROK-U.S. alliance, U.S.'s commitment to defense of Republic of Korea and strengthening the implementation capabilities of extended deterrents and deployments of THAAD in USFK.
We already had a conversation on the phone at the beginning of this week. Yesterday evening, we shared a meal together and now we are here to work together in a meeting. We're able to form a close relationship in such a short period of time. I believe this was possible because we both served as an active duty serviceman for 40-plus years and there is the ROK-U.S. alliance, a strong thread that binds us together.
As Secretary Mattis has said during his conformation hearing, nations with strong allies thrive and those without wither. As Republic of Korea and United States have stood side-by-side for the last 60 years on the bedrock of shared values and trust, today will mark yet another day our alliance reaffirms its firm will and strength to remain unwavering against all challenges and adversaries.
Thank you.
SECRETARY OF DEFENSE JIM MATTIS: Well, good morning everyone. And thank you, Minister Han, for your warm welcome.
I first visited your valiant country as a 21-year-old lieutenant many years ago and it's good to be back. I appreciate you hosting me and sharing your assessments of the situation we face today.
As you noted, Minister Han, this is my first overseas trip as secretary of defense and I'm here to underscore America's priority commitment to our bilateral alliance and to make clear the administration's full commitment to the United Nations mission in defense of your democracy.
I look forward to working closely together with you and sharing our perspectives is essential to strengthening our already strong teamwork. Yesterday and this morning, I met with acting President Hwang, National Security Adviser Kim and Foreign Minister Yun. From those meetings, I gained a deeper sense of the trusted bonds between our countries built on shared interests and values.
The United States stands by its commitments and we stand with our ally, the South Korean people. Our alliance is a testament to mutual commitment and respect and it is a linchpin of peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.
In cooperation with all our allies and partners, the United States seeks to ensure a peaceful, secure and free Asia-Pacific region. Our warm, respectful and mutual supporting relationship shows what democracies can accomplish when guided by a spirit of collaboration in defense of peace and prosperity.
North Korea continues to launch missiles, develop its nuclear weapons program and engage in threatening rhetoric and behavior. We stand with our peace-loving Republic of Korea ally to maintain stability on the peninsula and in the region. America's commitments to defending our allies and to upholding our extended deterrence guarantees remain ironclad. Any attack on the United States or on our allies will be defeated and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with the response that would be effective and overwhelming.
Due to North Korea's threatening rhetoric and destabilizing behavior, we are taking defensive steps, like deploying the highly effective THAAD antimissile unit to the Republic of Korea, to protect its people and our troops that stand beside our ally. We are also committed to expanding trilateral venues of cooperation with Japan where the mutual defense of our nations is best served through teamwork.
Today, Minister Han and I will discuss other ways to make certain our militaries are always ready to protect this republic.
Minister Han, it is a privilege to meet with you today. I look forward to our partnership as we work to find common ground for deeper collaboration and to strengthen our strategic alliance. Together, and with a spirit of collaboration, I'm confident we'll continue to provide for the security and prosperity of our nations and the region.
(UNTRANSLATED) and thank you.
News
News Articles
Casualty Releases
Press Advisories
News Transcripts
Publications
Speeches
Contracts
Testimony
Messages
Special Reports
Photos/Videos
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DoD Video News
Other
Pentagon Press Badges
Military Commissions
Press / Media Queries
Other News Sources
Recent Transcripts
02/03/2017
Remarks by Secretary Mattis and Prime Minister Abe in Tokyo, Japan
02/03/2017
Remarks by Secretary Mattis and Defense Minister Han in Seoul, Republic of Korea
02/01/2017
Media Availability with Secretary Jim Mattis en route to Seoul, South Korea
02/01/2017
Department of Defense Press Briefing on the Blended Retirement System by Performing the Duties of Under Secretary Kurta in the Pentagon Briefing Room
02/01/2017
Department of Defense Press Briefing by Col. Dorrian via teleconference from Baghdad, Iraq
01/25/2017
Department of Defense Press Briefing by General Martin via teleconference from Baghdad, Iraq
01/19/2017
Department of Defense Press Briefing by Secretary Carter and Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook in the Pentagon Briefing Room
01/17/2017
Department of Defense Press Briefing by Col. Dorrian via teleconference from Baghdad, Iraq
01/13/2017
Remarks by Secretary Carter and General Selva at an award ceremony honoring Deputy Secretary of Defense Bob Work in the Pentagon Auditorium
01/13/2017
Department of Defense Press Briefing by Pentagon Press Secretary Cook and Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense Slotkin in the Pentagon Briefing Room