Skip to main content (Press Enter).
Toggle navigation
U.S. D
EPARTMENT OF
D
EFENSE
U.S. D
O
D
Search
Search
Search
Home
About
Biographies
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Travels
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Today in DoD
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Defense Department
Secretary of Defense
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Vice Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
Resources
Contact DoD
Helpful Links
Publications, Policies & Forms
Business
Service Members
Civilian Personnel
Families
Careers & Benefits
Community
Veterans
Home
News
Transcripts
Transcript View
News Transcript
Remarks by Secretary Mattis and Prime Minister Abe in Tokyo, Japan
Press Operations
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis; Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan
Feb. 3, 2017
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
PRIME MINISTER SHINZO ABE (THROUGH TRANSLATOR): I hope that you feel welcome in your visit to Japan, and I'd first like to congratulate you on assuming the Office of Secretary of Defense and also the start of the new Trump administration in the United States.
And in particular, I would like to welcome your change in office of secretary of Defense and I was very encouraged to see someone like you could have such -- (inaudible) -- experience both in the military as well as security, defense and the diplomacy taking this office. I also understand that you also served in Okinawa as part of the assignments in the Marine Corps. So I believe that you are quite familiar with the situation surrounding Japan.
When I had a telephone conversation with President Trump last week, he specifically mentioned your visit, and as I said to the president, I highly value the fact that Japan and East Asia was one of the first destinations of your trip as the secretary of defense. And it is a testament of the new administration's emphasis on the Japan-U.S. alliance, as well as security relationship.
And I do have a hope -- also, I am convinced that together with you and also President Trump, we will be able to demonstrate the unwavering alliance between Japan and the United States both to the public inside Japan as well as outside Japan. And also, I do hope that my fellow minister, Ms. Inada will establish a robust relationship of confidence and trust with you, and by doing that, we hope to see robust partnership between the – (inaudible).
Once again, I very much look forward to having my visit to the United States next week and also attending the first -- (inaudible) – summit meeting with President Trump.
SECRETARY OF DEFENSE JIM MATTIS: Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister, for welcoming me here. It's been many years since I've -- (inaudible) -- Japan as a young officer. It's good to be back.
I trained in Okinawa and also trained at Mount Fuji and I have Japanese friends to this day -- (inaudible) -- stay in touch.
I wanted my first trip to be here to this region. I want there to be no misunderstanding during this transition in Washington that we stand firmly, 100 percent, shoulder-to-shoulder with you and the Japanese people, Mr. Prime Minister.
Due to some of the provocations out of North Korea and other challenges that we jointly face, I want to make certain that Article Five of our mutual defense treaty is understood to be as real to us today as it was a year ago, five years ago and as it will be a year and ten years from now. And I look forward to working with the minister and madam minister and I will take care of all the details, Mr. Prime Minister.
News
News Articles
Casualty Releases
Press Advisories
News Transcripts
Publications
Speeches
Contracts
Testimony
Messages
Special Reports
Photos/Videos
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DoD Video News
Other
Pentagon Press Badges
Military Commissions
Press / Media Queries
Other News Sources
Recent Transcripts
02/03/2017
Remarks by Secretary Mattis and Prime Minister Abe in Tokyo, Japan
02/03/2017
Remarks by Secretary Mattis and Defense Minister Han in Seoul, Republic of Korea
02/01/2017
Media Availability with Secretary Jim Mattis en route to Seoul, South Korea
02/01/2017
Department of Defense Press Briefing on the Blended Retirement System by Performing the Duties of Under Secretary Kurta in the Pentagon Briefing Room
02/01/2017
Department of Defense Press Briefing by Col. Dorrian via teleconference from Baghdad, Iraq
01/25/2017
Department of Defense Press Briefing by General Martin via teleconference from Baghdad, Iraq
01/19/2017
Department of Defense Press Briefing by Secretary Carter and Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook in the Pentagon Briefing Room
01/17/2017
Department of Defense Press Briefing by Col. Dorrian via teleconference from Baghdad, Iraq
01/13/2017
Remarks by Secretary Carter and General Selva at an award ceremony honoring Deputy Secretary of Defense Bob Work in the Pentagon Auditorium
01/13/2017
Department of Defense Press Briefing by Pentagon Press Secretary Cook and Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense Slotkin in the Pentagon Briefing Room