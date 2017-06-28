Media Availability by Secretary Mattis en route to Belgium

Department of Defense
Search
Home
About
Biographies
Senior Defense Officials
Senior Appointees/Nominees
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Travels
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
QUICK LINKS
Today in DoD
Resources
Contracts
FAQs
Contact DoD
Legal & Administrative
Privacy & Security
Links Disclaimer
Inspector General
Section 508
Imagery Use
FOIA
No FEAR Act
Web Policy
Plain Writing Act
Open GOV
Strategic Plan
Small Business Act
Site Map
Skip to main content (Press Enter).
Today in DoD
Resources
Contracts
FAQs
Contact DoD
Toggle navigation
Department of Defense
Department of Defense
Home
About
Biographies
Senior Defense Officials
Senior Appointees/Nominees
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Travels
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
U.S. Department of Defense
Search
Home
News
Transcripts
Transcript View
News Transcript
Media Availability by Secretary Mattis en route to Belgium
Press Operations
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis
June 28, 2017
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
(JOINED IN PROGRESS)
Q: Have you seen anything else that's worrying since Monday or Sunday as far as chemical weapons preparations or anything else that's been --
SEC. MATTIS: It appears that they took the warning seriously.
Q: Okay. And has the Pentagon prepared, you know, targeting or options at this point?
SEC. MATTIS: I don't talk about possible future operations at all. I never do. So don't take that as -- we're doing something, but I just don't talk about future ops as you all know.
Q: How serious did you see these preparations? And how -- how strong do you think the --
(CROSSTALK)
SEC. MATTIS: I think the president speaking about them says how seriously we took them. He wanted to dissuade them.
Q: When you say they took the warning seriously, what indications are there about that? Did they cease the activity?
SEC. MATTIS: They didn't do it.
Q: They just didn't -- (inaudible).
(CROSSTALK)
Q: (inaudible) -- strike, but you haven't seen -- have you seen other activity or any sort of -- (inaudible)?
SEC. MATTIS: They didn't do it.
(CROSSTALK)
Q: There's no more movement at the air base as far as you can tell?
SEC. MATTIS: There's always movement at air bases.
Q: But not the suspicious -- not what you saw -- (inaudible)?
SEC. MATTIS: They didn't do it.
Q: But the fact that they didn't do it, does that suggest to you that they completely turned this off? Or do you think there's a plot -- and idea --
SEC. MATTIS: I think you better ask Assad about that.
Q: But what's your sense of confidence in this?
SEC. MATTIS: I'm not paid to have confidence in this sort of thing.
Q: Have you seen any activity --
SEC. MATTIS: I'm paid to be one of the sentinels that watches for it.
Q: Mr. Secretary, have you seen any activity beyond Shayrat?
SEC. MATTIS: I, you know, beyond Shayrat activity, there's tons of --
Q: I'm sorry. Let me be clearer --
SEC. MATTIS: -- military activity, aircraft activity --
Q: Chemical weapons.
SEC. MATTIS: I'm not going say where all we saw it.
Q: I'm sorry?
SEC. MATTIS: I'm not going to say where all we saw it.
(CROSSTALK)
SEC. MATTIS: Like I said yesterday, I'm not going to say where all -- what all the data is.
Q: Okay. We did learn that it was Shayrat from the Pentagon. So, are you suggesting that it could be beyond that, too?
SEC. MATTIS: Pardon?
Q: Are you suggesting it could be beyond that, too?
SEC. MATTIS: I think that Assad's chemical program goes far beyond one airfield.
Q: Beyond that, have there been any additional worrisome activities in southern Syria where the trainee base is? Any additional warnings?
SEC. MATTIS: You'll have to ask Assad.
Q: Do you have an on-the-record assessment of how much chemical weapons he may have now?
SEC. MATTIS: An off-the-record assessment?
Q: No, on-the-record assessment.
SEC. MATTIS: No.
Q: Thank you.
SecDef
NEWS PRODUCTS
News
News Archive
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Face of Defense
Subscribe