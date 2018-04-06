Department of Defense
News Transcript
Secretary Mattis Press Topper at the Pentagon With Slovenian Minister of Defense Andreja Katic
Press Operations
Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis; Slovenian Minister of Defense Andreja Katic
April 6, 2018
SECRETARY OF DEFENSE JAMES N. MATTIS: Minister Katic, (inaudible), members of the delegation, each of you in the delegation, welcome to the Pentagon. It's a pleasure to have you here, and we don't say that about everyone who comes to visit us. But it's good to see you again after our last meeting in Brussels. I very much enjoyed your interventions there in, and my (inaudible).
But it's a particular pleasure to host you on the eve of the 26th anniversary of the U.S.-Slovenian relations, and we're glad that you could join us after visiting Colorado. You said you were just out there celebrating another important anniversary recognizing a quarter-century of our state National Guards, Colorado state National Guard, and its cooperation with your forces.
Both of these anniversaries serve to give of evidence of the bond that's been formed between Slovenia and the United States since your nation gained its independence in 1991. And I think that's a bond that's strengthened by our shared commitment to democracy, and of course, the trans-Atlantic unity is shown in the NATO alliance.
Highlighting your nation's importance, as Secretary General Stoltenberg has said, "Slovenia plays an important role in bringing the region closer to the rest of Europe." That's the western Balkan region, and the transatlantic family. And your position at that historic crossroads of European cultural and trade routes is especially critical today, as we hold strongly to values in an age where we see our values under attack.
We appreciate Slovenia's contributions to the NATO missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan, and we recognize the challenges, the political challenges of maintaining international conditions overseas with your armed forces when you have issues at home, as well. So we thank you for your support of the Defeat ISIS coalition, and all the other areas where we serve together. And I think your contributions to NATO missions and the D-ISIS coalition, along with your leadership in the western Balkans, more broadly, so that the size of a nation is less important than its commitment to regional security.
We also appreciate access to Slovenia -- that Slovenia provides the U.S. forces at the Pocek Training Range, and your commitment to extend an interoperability of the U.S. forces through our joint training together, whether it be in Colorado, or at the Pocek Range. And we are going to work together to ensure the next generation of Slovenians and Americans enjoy the same freedom, and the same good relationship that we do here today.
So today, we'll discuss ways to enhance further our countries' military-to-military relationship in pursuit of these ends, and in pursuit of peace in Europe. And Minister, you and your ideas are welcome here, so thank you, again, for coming, Madame Minister. Would you try to say a few words, Ma'am?
MINISTER ANDREJA KATIC: Yes. Thank you, Secretary of Defense, (inaudible), for having us here. Slovenia and the United States are close friends, NATO allies and strategic partners, and as you -- as you already heard last year, we celebrate 26th anniversary of diplomatic relations. This year, Slovenia also celebrate 15 years from our freedom of (inaudible). So we have really good military relationships. Our military and defense (inaudible), and Slovenia armed forces and United States Armed Forces, they cooperate very well on the different level.
As already mentioned, we just came from Denver, Colorado where we celebrate 25th anniversary of not just partnership; I could tell we became friends. With Colorado National Guard, and this is our priority also in the future. We have a really, really very good cooperation with Colorado National Guard.
I would like to have this opportunity also to thank you, to thank you for your -- for all your (inaudible) extensive help and support in education, training programs, joint exercises, also for all your financial support during these years. And let me point out, as you already mentioned, one or two projects. One is I would like to thank you for all your help with establishing our air-ground operations school, and also, I would like to thank you for all your financial and other support, and also for that (inaudible) joint exercise on -- in our center training range (inaudible), especially with 173rd Airborne Brigade combat team from Vicenza.
SEC. MATTIS: Well, thank you Madame Minister and Ambassador. It's just good to have you, and ladies and gentlemen of the press, if you'll excuse us, we'll go to work now. Thank you very much.
Q: Mr. Secretary, on the border, on the border deployment, can you say that the U.S. military will not use operations and maintenance funds, or readiness funds to support this new deployment? Will that be protected as part of the...
SEC. MATTIS: (inaudible). We're -- we're looking at how we can best provide the support to the Department of Homeland Security, and we'll figure it out. It'll be consistent with law, and with the spirit of Congress. No problem.
Thank you very much, everybody.
Q: Mr. Secretary, can I just ask you, is the U.S. military committed to supporting Syrian Kurdish fighters, or will help end very soon when America pulls out?
SEC. MATTIS: We're in consultation with our allies and partners right now, so we'll work all this out.
Thanks very much, everybody.
STAFF: That's it, folks.
SEC. MATTIS: Thank you.
