NATO SECRETARY GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG:
Secretary Austin Lloyd, it is great to have you back in NATO, welcome to NATO. And good to see you in such a short time after we met in Washington and thank you for your leadership. Thank you for the strong U.S. commitment to NATO. I look forward to sit down with you and the other ministers here at NATO Defense Ministers meeting to make important decisions on the future of the Alliance. So, welcome.
SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD J. AUSTIN III:
Thank a lot. First of all, it is great to be here in person. It is my first meeting in person and that it is very special for me.
Thank you for your leadership. It has been extraordinary and we are grateful for that.
You set out a full agenda for us for this meeting and we have a number of issues to work through. I look forward to work through those issues with my colleagues and you. I am pretty excited about the next day and a half.