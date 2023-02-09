SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD J. AUSTIN III: Well, good morning, everyone.
Minister Burchuladze, we're delighted to host you here at the Pentagon, so welcome back. We recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relationship with Georgia. For three decades, we've supported Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we've helped Georgia deepen its ties to the West and supported its path to Euro-Atlantic integration.
And over that time, Georgia has made significant contributions to global security. Georgia military units have served and sacrificed alongside U.S. and NATO forces in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. In fact, Georgia was the largest per capita troop contributor to the NATO mission in Afghanistan, and Georgian troops served shoulder-to-shoulder with U.S. Marines in Helmand Province. So we deeply appreciate Georgia's outsized effect on security and stability in the South Caucus — Caucasus and around the world, and our security partnership continues to deepen.
Mr. Minister, when I visited Georgia in October of 2021, you and I announced the Georgia Defense and Deterrence Enhancement Initiative. This is a new bilateral program to make important reform — reforms in the Georgian military — Georgian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces and to strengthen their territorial defense and resilience capacity. I'm pleased to say that just last month, the department notified Congress of $33 million to fund equipment for this purpose, and today, I'm pleased to announce that we've approved Georgia for the risk-assessed payment schedule so Georgia will be able to request and acquire vital military capabilities more easily. This announcement reflects the value that we place our bilateral defense relationship and our partnership.
Now, today's meeting follows an important meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein just a few weeks ago. Georgia's participation in the Contact Group helps us all strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself and to bolster the rules-based international order that keeps us all secure, and that's crucial as Ukraine continues to fight, to brave — to fight bravely against Russia's unprovoked and unjust invasion.
So, Mr. Minister, I look forward to a good discussion today, and most important, I look forward to our continued partnership. Thanks again for being here. Over to you, sir.
MINISTER OF DEFENSE JUANSHER BURCHULADZE: Well, thank you very much, Mr. Secretary. Thank you for your warm welcome. It's a privilege for me to be here today, at the Department of Defense. We, the people and the government of Georgia attach foremost importance of the strategic partnership with the United States, which is essential for Georgia's defense, deterrence and peaceful and stable development. We treasure our partnership, our shared beliefs, values and interests, which we have been defending together over the past three decades. As you well know, the Georgian defense forces proudly serve with the U.S. and allied troops in the most dangerous spots to safeguard the common security. We have brought together sustained forces together and endured together, and that has made our partnership even stronger. Georgia is the U.S. trusted ally and key partner both regionally and globally.
Unity has never been more important than today, when peace and stability and rules-based international order of the democratic world is challenged by Russia's unjustified, illegal and brutal occupation of the Georgian territories and Ukraine.
Mr. Secretary, we appreciate and commend you personally, and the U.S. government for your great leadership, and stand with you in support of Ukraine in their fight for freedom. Through wars and struggles, we have learned the price of peace and freedom, and are grateful that together, through Georgia's Defense and Deterrence Enhancement Initiative and other bilateral activities, we are transforming our exemplary partnership into powerful alliance and building capabilities that contribute to peace and stability, not only Georgia, but also the wider Black Sea region.
So, Mr. Secretary, I thank you again for your political support and leadership and commend you on the great professionals of your outstanding team here in U.S., in Europe, EUCOM, and in Georgia. Thank you very much again. So I look forward to a great discussion. Thank you.
SEC. AUSTIN: Thanks, Mr. Minister.