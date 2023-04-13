SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD J. AUSTIN III: Well, Minister Murniece, good morning. Welcome to the Pentagon. As you know, I had a great trip to Latvia last August, and so it's a real pleasure to be able to host you here at the Pentagon, and really, thank you for coming.
I have to say, Madam Minister, you've quickly become a valued partner. We've had productive discussions at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and at the NATO Defense Ministerial in February. And so now, we're meeting at a crucial time for European security.
For more than a year, Russia has waged a war of cruel and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. The Kremlin's forces are showing deliberate cruelty, targeting Ukraine civilians and civilian infrastructure. But the Ukrainian people have responded with incredible courage, and the United States and our allies and partners have committed ourselves to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, and you've heard us say that a number of times.
Now, Latvia has shown tremendous leadership in providing security assistance to Ukraine, and you are among the top -- top contributors of military assistance to Ukraine relative to the size of your economy. You've reminded us of that a couple of times, and that's been very highly-motivating. But Latvia has donated more than one percent of its GDP to helping Ukraine fight Russian aggression, and you've reminded us as well that all -- countries of all sizes can make a big difference in standing up for what's right.
Now, let me also commend Latvia for your investments in your own capabilities, including finalizing major procure -- procurement of a coastal defense missiles and Multiple-Launch Rocket Systems. These investments are crucial for your security and for NATO's collective defense and deterrence.
Madam Minister, thank you for your gracious host nation support for allies -- allied forces. As I've said before, we will maintain a persistent presence of U.S. forces in the Baltics through regular rotations. The United States remains fully committed to Latvia's defense and to Article 5.
So Madam Minister, thanks again for your leadership and for making the trip today. We couldn't ask for a better ally and friend than Latvia. I look forward to a great discussion.
DEFENSE MINISTER INARA MURNIECE: Thank you, Secretary Austin, for a really kind (inaudible) , and thank you for seeing me today here in -- in the Pentagon.
Russia's war in Ukraine has global and far-reaching implications. We have to help Ukraine to win this war (inaudible), and we cannot allow our -- ourselves at war fatigue. Latvia and the United States are biggest friend of Ukraine, and largest assistance provided. (inaudible) pledge that Latvia's military assistance to Ukraine comes up to one percent of GDP, but in total, ours has been combinedly 1.14 percent of our GDP, and I'm looking forward to discussion on how we can continue helping Ukraine to fight for its very existence. Besides investing in military support to Ukraine, Latvia's spending -- already spending 2.3 percent of GDP for its own defense by introducing conscription developing things that lead (to increased ?) structural and intensifying our secure (inaudible), soon defense spending will reach three percent of our GDP.
And there is also a lot of -- to discuss on NATO agenda as we are just three months short of NATO Leaders Summit in Vilnius. NATO's hard defense raising its military capacity should be focus of the summit.
Secretary Austin, your soldiers in Latvia that are on rotational basis, they're doing great job. Thank you for the United States' leadership and military presence in the Baltic region. As Latvia's acquiring more and more United States-made equipment, we are not only building a more lethal and capable force, but also facilitating greater interoperability among our forces.
I'm glad that we are in the final stage of signing a contract on naval strike missiles and advancing procurement process of HIMARS systems. Those are some of the items I'm looking forward to discussing with you today in more detail.
Thank you for welcoming us and my delegation here in the Pentagon in this crucial time, I would say.
SEC. AUSTIN: Thanks for being -- for being here, Madam Minister. I look forward to a great discussion.
Thanks, everybody.