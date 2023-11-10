SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD J. AUSTIN III: Minister Singh, thanks again. As I said earlier, it's great to be back, and I'm grateful for our friendship and for the hospitality that you've shown me here in New Delhi. This is the second time this year. Thanks again for hosting today's 2+2 Dialogue with Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar.
Now, we've made tremendous strides forward in our defense partnership over this past year, including the U.S.-India Defense Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, and then we concluded that roadmap during my visit in June. So in five short months, we've made significant progress on that roadmap, and our operational cooperation is also moving from strength to strength. Our militaries are conducting increasingly-complex exercises and building greater interoperability across all domains.
So I look forward to discussing all these topics with you today. As we take stock of our accomplishments, I'm glad that we will also discuss new ways to further strengthen the major defense partnership.
Mr. Singh, thanks again for hosting me today, and I look forward to a great discussion.