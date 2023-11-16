Minister Prabowo, it's great to see you again and great to be back in Jakarta. Thank you for hosting us here for the ADMM Plus. And congratulations on Indonesia's successful year as Chair of ASEAN. We deeply value the leadership role that Indonesia plays in the region and the world. Now, our two democracies have been partners for many years. The ties between our countries run deep and they are only getting stronger. This week marks an historic moment in our relationship. Just days ago, our Presidents announced that our Strategic Partnership had been upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. And we're charting a new course in our defense partnership by signing a new Defense Agreement on Enhanced Cooperation.
This agreement will allow us to deepen our operational cooperation, as we've done through exercises such as Super Garuda Shield … cooperate in new domains such as space and cyberspace and work more closely together to support Indonesia's military modernization. And we'll continue to deepen our partnership to advance our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Mr. Minister, thanks again for your leadership on these issues and for all that you're doing to strengthen the bond between our countries.
I'm looking forward to a good discussion today. Thanks.