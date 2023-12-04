SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD J. AUSTIN III: Mr. Prime Minister, welcome to the Pentagon.
It's a pleasure to have you here with us this morning. And let me also welcome my good friend the defense minister. And also, welcome to the rest of your delegation as well.
I had a great visit to Bucharest in 2021. And your visit here today is an important reminder of the importance of our mutual defense relationship. In 2020 we strengthened our partnership with the signing of the Roadmap for Defense Corporation. And it has become an integral part of our strategic relationship.
And after 26 years, that partnership has never been stronger or mattered more, especially in the wake of Russia's cruel and unprovoked invasion on Ukraine.
Romania has been a strong defender of Ukraine, including robust donations of military aid and your vital participation in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
We're especially grateful to the Romanian people for welcoming more than 5 million Ukrainian refugees and providing critical humanitarian assistance.
You've also shown leadership by hosting the European F-16 Training Center in Romania, and that will enhance your air force, as well as the air forces of other partners and our NATO allies.
We're also grateful to you for hosting an increased U.S. and allied presence. And that's bolstering deterrence along NATO's eastern flank.
Mr. Prime Minister, Romania's leadership along the eastern flank and in the Black Sea is critical, especially in the face of repeated Russian drone attacks against Ukraine's grain infrastructure.
So we have a lot to discuss today, including Russia's war in Ukraine, security in the Black Sea and the broader region and Romania's ongoing investments in defense modernization.
So thanks for making the trip, Mr. Prime Minister. I look forward to a great discussion.
PRIME MINISTER MARCEL CIOLACU: Your Excellency, it's a special honor to meet you today in person. And as mentioned, this provides us with the opportunity to discuss about the procurement process for military equipment for the Romanian army, but especially about the unprovoked attack against Ukraine.
Romania shares the longest border with Ukraine, 650 kilometers. And it is actually providing the backbone of support for this country.
Romania has become strongly involved in the humanitarian support for Ukraine, as well as the economic and military support. And Romania will continue to provide this support, as long as it takes until Ukraine will achieve its victory.
I'm sure that we'll be discussing today about the security in the Black Sea region, but also about the moral obligation that Romania holds towards the second most vulnerable country in Europe as we speak, the Republic of Moldova.
And I do thank you once more for meeting me here, and I'd also like to thank you for having such a special relationship with our many representatives.
SEC. AUSTIN: Mr. Prime Minister, welcome. We're delighted to have you. And I look forward to a great discussion.