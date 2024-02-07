SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD J. AUSTIN III: Mr. Secretary Duale, welcome to the Pentagon. Let me start by expressing my deepest condolences for all of those killed and injured in the gas explosion last week in Nairobi, and our hearts go out to everyone suffering from this tragedy.
Now, it was great to see you during my recent visit to Nairobi, I think it was last year, and I'm glad to have a chance to reciprocate your hospitality, your great hospitality that we experienced while we were there. We had terrific discussions during my trip to Kenya, and I'm especially proud of the framework for defense cooperation that we signed.
That just underscores that Kenya has long been one of our most important security partners in Africa. Kenya is a key strategic partner in tackling a range of shared threats and advancing security in East Africa and beyond. Kenya's support and partnership in the African Union transition mission in Somalia is critical to civility in the region, and so is your sustained commitment to countering Al-Shabaab. And by joining Operation Prosperity Guardian, Kenya has again showed that it is an indispensable partner in strengthening Red Sea security.
And Kenya has stood on principle by participating in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and by supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's unprovoked aggression. And as always, we're grateful for Kenya's generosity in hosting U.S. forces at Manda Bay.
So we'll keep working closely with Kenya to achieve our shared security goals. Our partnership deepens our ability to deter threats and to combat global terrorism and to provide humanitarian assistance when needed.
Mr. Secretary, the United States greatly values our strategic partnership with Kenya. And your visit today shows the strength of our partnership, and we're grateful for all that you're doing for our shared security. I look forward to discussing key issues in our defense relationship and ways that we can do even more together. Thanks again for making the trip, Mr. Secretary, and I look forward to our discussion.
DEFENSE MINISTER ADEN DUALE: Thank you, Secretary of Defense, and my brother Lloyd Austin, senior members in your team in Pentagon, allow me first and foremost to (inaudible) my condolences to the families of our brave soldiers who lost their lives in the Red Sea, and injured. Our prayers and thoughts are with them and their families during this difficult period.
So too let me thank you most sincerely for hosting me and my delegation to this very important bilateral meeting here at the Pentagon. This is confirmation to the strong historic co-relationship between Kenya and the United States.
This meeting is also a follow-up to the visit you made to Nairobi last year in September, where we signed a framework of defense cooperation between the Department of Defense of the United States and Ministry of Defense of the Department of Kenya. Our countries' relationship is very strong in the principle of mutual trust, respect, shared values and common defense objectives, to which end we are seeing remarkable success in the programs which we have partnered together over the last years.
Let me state that Kenya (inaudible) strategic locations in a volatile region has continued to present ideal opportunity for partnership with the U.S. in order to promote peace and stability in the region. Kenya, through the existing (inaudible), offers facility access agreement and status of force agreement, granting U.S. access to our critical air and post facilities in our country.
On the other side, the U.S. has continued to support Kenya in many ways, and we want to thank you for training opportunities for our (inaudible) from DOD, the feeling of support you give us (inaudible) received, and we want to thank you for the protective gear for our (inaudible) for our Special Forces while combating Al-Shabaab in the region. In the War against Terrorism, we have partnered and we have also shared intelligence and also, again, now in maritime security space.
I want to assure you, Secretary of Defense, that Kenya supports the ongoing effort in ensuring freedom of navigation and the safety of the maritime traffic in the Red Sea (inaudible) on the Gulf of Aden. Kenya, therefore, remains committed to the U.S.-led initiative under the Operation Prosperity Guardian, and I had the opportunity to join you on your virtual -- initial virtual meeting that you held this year, which I participated in. Kenya, therefore, remains a serious partner in that Operation Prosperity Guardian.
Kenya also supports the efforts in the fight against terror and violent extremism, among other initiatives, in order to have global peace and security and stability.
On the issue of Russia-Ukraine war, I want to emphasize that Kenya supported for three years the initiatives under collective assessment (inaudible) to Ukraine by like-minded partners. Kenya is very, very clear at all forums, from the onset that Russia's invasion is unjustified and against international norms.
Secretary of Defense, ladies and gentlemen, I look forward to continuing our strengthening our cooperation, which is important and fundamental not only addressing our immediate security challenges, but also shaping our long-time strategic alliance for the conversion of peace and stability at both regional and at global (inaudible). Thank you very much.
SEC. AUSTIN: Thanks, Mr. Secretary. Again, welcome to the Pentagon. We are delighted to have you here, and I look forward to a great discussion.
MIN. DUALE: Thank you.