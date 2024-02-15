STAFF: All right, well, good morning, everybody. I hope you can hear me. My name is Jeff Jurgensen. I know some of you. I work in OSD Press Operations. Appreciate your all RSVPing and joining us this morning for what is a very important day for the department and the announcement of a very important strategy for DOD.
ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF DEFENSE BRENDAN OWENS: Thanks very much, and it's great to -- to be able to share this portion of what DOD is doing to take care of our people. I think this has been something, since I started in this position, that has been a significant point of pride, to be associated with the leadership in this building that puts that -- that issue up -- the issue of its people front and center.
The Secretary, in his message to the force every year, has -- has put taking care of our people as one of the three things that he is highlighting, and this is a physical and -- this strategy will be a physical manifestation of how DOD installations, buildings, natural environment does exactly that.
So, rewinding a little bit, about a month into the job, I -- we started having -- I've -- I've been in this job 13 months now -- we started zeroing in on something that the deputy had been asking the EI&E team for since about midway through the -- the -- the second year of the administration.
The -- the thing that she was centering in on that we had -- that ultimately became this strategy was looking at the buildings, the installation, and the natural environment portfolio in terms of how it can serve to enhance readiness and make the quality of life for our service members, our -- their families, our civilians, our contractors actually something that -- that enhances readiness, that enhances our ability to -- to execute our missions. When you look at what this strategy is after, that's really what's at the core of this, is making sure that our readiness is enhanced because our people are -- are our most important asset.
So, the -- the challenge that we have though in front of us is significant. We have been under-investing in infrastructure for -- for decades. We have been prioritizing the -- the -- the mission readiness aspects and taking risk in the area that -- of installations.
And rather than try to MILCON our way out of this particular problem, what this strategy represents is a whole of department, specifically through the EI&E lens, of how we can reorient our direction and our path forward to allow us to be able to understand that it's not about how much we build, what we build and -- how we center people and centering the mission of what those people are trying to deliver in everything that we do.
So, I'm really excited about the way that this has created a -- a platform around which we can shape the culture of the -- of -- of our team, the EI&E team. And I will be working with our military department counterparts to -- to drive this -- to drive these issues forward.
And it's just going to be an excellent opportunity to be able to point to a strategy that enables us to be able to be very deliberate and very targeted about how we move forward from here.
So, a couple specifics about -- about what we are planning to do. We have underway on the back of this strategy a -- a relook at the way the unified facilities criteria, which is the Department of Defense's building code, is -- is centering things like an indoor environmental quality and -- and quality of life in -- in all of the things that we do. So, when we build a building and when we renovate a building using the UFCs, how are we positioning that facility, that renovated facility or that new facility to take account of the things that are in this strategy?
In addition to that, we are having a significant push around unaccompanied housing, and we are centering everything that we are doing in that space around making sure that we are understanding what the -- the soldier, the sailors, the airmen, the Marines, the Guardians need out of their -- out of their facilities in order to make sure that the version of themselves that shows up to work the next day after spending a night in a barracks or a dorm is the best version that we can for the mi- -- to -- for them to execute their mission.
So there's a lot that I could get into, but in the interests of making sure that y'all get a chance to pick apart any part -- any -- any of this that's of specific interest, I'll stop there, and if there's additional desire for me to -- to continue to talk, I'm happy to -- happy to go through specifics of what we are -- what we're working on, as well.
MR. OWENS: Yeah. Final thoughts, you know, the built environment is -- oh, wait.
Q: OK, great. Sincere apologies for that and thank you so much for your time and for doing this. My question was on that resilience piece specifically. Your office has done a lot of work in kind of describing and driving the ball forward on -- on making enough military infrastructure resilient to -- to climate change as really describing the national security imperative of doing so. I think you made a lot of sense and -- and done a -- moved the ball forward a lot in that regard. I wanted to see if you can highlight that principle in this strategy. Do you see any changes to previous work, or is this continuation of that work? Can you kind of unpack that for me? And thanks again.
MR. OWENS: Yeah, for -- thank -- thanks for the que- -- question, Joe, and I -- I -- I do agree the team has done a tremendous amount and moved a significant -- significant, significant efforts forward to improve resilience and -- and -- and mission right -- the capability to -- to both respond quickly to challenges whether they're -- they're -- they're kinetic or man-made or -- or -- or weather-driven around resilience.
I -- I think this is really about a continuation of that work, but centered through the lens of how it impacts people, right? So, from -- from that standpoint, all the things that we are doing for efficiency, for resilience are going to be things that improve quality of life, right? So, if we have the ability to ensure power during storms, that is something that is one less thing that a -- you know, a -- a -- a sailor who has to go to work, leave their family at home. Don't have to worry about power outages in -- in their -- in their -- in their family housing areas. That's a -- that's a level of making sure that we understand that the benefit of resilience is not just to the direct mission; the benefit of resilience also has a knock-on effect for the people who are in the sailor's life, in the soldier’s life, and making sure that they're taken care of.
So that's an element of the benefit of resilience through the lens of what it means for people that we have not necessarily been leading with. But when you talk -- when you start to have those conversations with the people who are responsible for making sure that the installation's energy system is resilient, that gives them a better connection to a purpose. That changes the way, for the better, in -- in -- in all my experience so far, that the -- the -- the -- changes their focus and -- and makes them more able to -- to connect the direct -- connect directly to the outcome of that work from the standpoint of how they're -- they're executing it.
Q: Amazing. Thank you so much.
Yeah, let me just maybe wrap it up here.