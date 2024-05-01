Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh Holds a Press Briefing

DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SABRINA SINGH: All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Afternoon. So just a few things at the top and then happy to dive in and take your questions.
This morning, Secretary Austin departed for Hawaii as the United States continues to deliver on our shared regional vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, working together with our partners and allies in the region.
Secretary Austin will preside over the U.S. Indo-Pacific change of command between Admiral John Aquilino and Admiral Sam Paparo. I will leave the full accolades to Secretary Austin tomorrow that he will deliver in his remarks, but the department is very grateful to Admiral Aquilino for his decades of service to the U.S. Navy and to the United States.
Also in Hawaii, Secretary Austin will meet bilaterally with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Marles and Japanese Minister of Defense Kihara. The three leaders will also convene together for a trilateral defense ministerial meeting.
And finally, Philippine Secretary of National Defense Teodoro will join for the second-ever multilateral meeting of defense ministers from Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States. Each meeting will cover a range of important topics on deepening defense and security ties among our nations. And of course, Secretary Austin will meet with service members supporting the Indo-Pacific theater. We will have more on all of these meetings in the days ahead.
Switching theaters, this year marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual Exercise African Lion. 27 nations alongside NATO will contribute more than 8,000 personnel to participate in African Lion 2024, which takes place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia from April 29th through May 31st.
African Lion provides an opportunity to conduct realistic, dynamic, and collaborative readiness training in austere environments. African Lion increases interoperability and strengthens shared defense capabilities and cooperation to counter transnational threats and violent extremist organizations. The exercise is a testament to the dedication participants have to enhancing security and collaboration across the continent.
And staying in the AFRICOM AOR, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Africa, and the Ghana Navy are leading the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium Africa this week in Accra, Ghana.
Military chiefs and governmental leaders from more than 40 countries, including 30 African nations, are participating in a series of panels and focused discussions concerning maritime security and collaboration. These discussions and connections will improve interoperability across domains and continents, strengthening strategic-level relationships to help facilitate better regional cooperation when dealing with maritime threats.
And with that, I'd be happy to take your questions. I'm going to go to the phones first cause we have Lita Baldor joining us virtually, and then we'll come in the room. So Lita?
QUESTION: Thanks, Sabrina. Can you bring us up to date on the construction and ongoing process involving the pier off Gaza? And can you give us any sense when they might start any movement of humanitarian aid to the pier or at least through the inspection process? Thank you.
MS. SINGH: Yep. Thanks, Lita, for the question. So in terms of an update on JLOTS, so as of today, we are over 50 percent complete on setting up the pier. The floating pier — you'll remember there are a few different components to this pier and the JLOTS operation. The floating pier has been completely constructed and set up. The causeway is in progress.
So in terms of a date of delivery, we've said from the beginning early May. We still believe that we're on track to meet that, but I don't have an exact date for you on when humanitarian aid — when we're going to see those first trucks going into Gaza. But as soon as I have that date for you, we are of course going to keep you updated on that.
All right, I'll come in the room. Tom?
QUESTION: Along the lines of the pier, do you have any sense of which country would be driving the trucks along that causeway to the beach? And once the trucks get to the beach, is it the World Food Program that will be distributing the aid?
MS. SINGH: Thanks, Tom, for the question. So in terms of distribution on the ground, it will be the UN that is distributing the aid, but for more on that — for more on that, I would direct you more to the UN to speak to that. Again, they'll be the ones on the ground doing that work.
In terms of the drivers, as we've said, it'll be a third party. Some parties don't necessarily want to be named publicly. I'd let others speak to that. But right now, I can just tell you that it will be a third party and not U.S. forces driving those trucks off the pier.
Anne?
QUESTION: Hi. So a clarification on that — who's going to provide the security for the World Food Program workers? Are — is that clarified that? Is that going to be the Israeli Defense Force?
And then also, the — the Israelis, have they given you any assurance on if they've changed their rules of engagement on — to prevent another strike on aid workers? Are there any assurances that that's not going to happen again, what happened a month ago?
MS. SINGH: So in terms of — I think you're referring to what happened to the World Central Kitchen workers. You know, we have seen the IDF take some steps to prevent something like that from happening. We have also their investigation that we are reviewing ourselves, and that is an interagency effort.
So I don't have more to share with you on where we are in, you know, reading out our sort of assessment of that investigation, but the IDF has shown that they are — they are taking steps to mitigate that from happening again.
As you know, we've also set up a deconfliction cell. So that is very important to ensure that aid workers are given the protective security that they need to move within Gaza to distribute that aid. U.S. forces will not be on the ground, so that is — the IDF will be leading the security efforts on the ground when it also comes to that distribution. Great.
Oren?
QUESTION: At this point, for the U.S. as it's involved in the construction, are U.S. force protection measures in place? Are they enroute or where does that process stand?
MS. SINGH: So as you can appreciate, we of course are — as the Secretary has said many times before, he takes force protection very seriously. So while I won't get into our own force protection, our assets are enroute, they are going to be ready to set up and — stab that Gaza coastline when — that causeway is fully constructed, but I just won't get into those specific force protection measures that we are taking right now.
And as you know, that the IDF has given us our — their assurances that they will be providing security for our forces once that pier and causeway are operational.
QUESTION: You said our assets are enroute. Obviously some are there. Can you detail what is still enroute?
MS. SINGH: I would direct you to CENTCOM to speak more to the assets that are — that are moving. Again, this is involving two different COCOMs, between EUCOM and Central Command, as well as TRANSCOM is providing the assets. So I would direct you to CENTCOM for more specific details on the — where our ships are.
I'm going to go to the phones and then come back in the room. J.J. Green, WTOP? OK. If not, Dan Lamothe, Washington Post?
QUESTION: Hi, Sabrina. Thanks for your time.
QUESTION: Sorry about that. Did I miss ...
MS. SINGH: ... come back to you. We'll go to J.J. first.
QUESTION: That's fine.
QUESTION: I'm sorry. Russia is trying to take advantage of the gap between approval of the weapons package that's intended for Ukraine and the actual delivery of these weapons. We've seen a number of different attacks in places that are very vulnerable right now, and we've also heard from the Ukrainian military that they know that these weapons are going to make a difference, and Russia knows it.
So can you give us an update on the delivery of weapons and — items that this package would make it — available for them?
MS. SINGH: Thanks, J.J., for the question. As soon as we were able to announce that $1 billion PDA — you've heard the Secretary and the President speak to this — we had pre-positioned some weapons and capabilities. So we were ready to support Ukraine almost immediately when that PDA was announced. So whether it was air defenses, artillery, ammunition, that continues to flow to Ukraine, but it is — was almost pretty immediate on getting into Ukraine.
In terms of getting to the front lines, getting to the units that need them the most, that's really something that Ukraine can speak to more, so I'd direct you to the Ukrainian forces to — really speak to that, but you've seen us flow PDA packages, getting materials into Ukraine, sometimes within hours if not a day or two.
And so that's what we were ready for. And while we did wait for the supplemental and that did take months to get across the finish line, we were certainly able to surge that aid when the President signed out that presidential drawdown package.
And just last week, we announced another longer-term commitment to Ukraine to the tune of $6 billion in USAI. That will take longer to reach Ukraine, but again, that's for the long-term commitment to them, as we have shown time and time again that we are invested in Ukraine's short-term and long-term future.
And with that, I will go to Dan Lamothe, Washington Post.
QUESTION: Thank you. Two loose ends. Looking to see if there's any update with the situation in Niger and the talks that were ongoing?
And then secondly, looking for any kind of update on whether there's been any kind of additional attack or threat either on pier and causeway assets or on the staging facility on the beach? Thanks.
MS. SINGH: Thanks, Dan. In terms of any additional attacks, I'm not tracking any at this moment. I would direct you to the IDF to speak to that, in terms of within the vicinity of where the pier will be set up. But I — at this time, I'm just not tracking anything additional.
In terms of Niger, sort of in the same place that we were last week. The State Department, a representative from USAFRICOM did hold meetings. We are waiting to send our — another delegation to Niger. That delegation has not left but they were — they should be scheduled hopefully to leave this week, and that will be to continue to have those conversations about withdrawing U.S. forces.
But no major updates right now. When there are updates, of course we will provide those.
Yeah, Janne?
QUESTION: Thank you, Sabrina. The Defense Secretary Austin said at a congressional hearing that North Korea has gained confidence due to its close relationship with Russian President Putin, and is concerned about its solidarity with China, Russia, and Iran. What measures will the United States take to prevent military cooperation from these countries?
MS. SINGH: Yeah, Janne, I'd — I don't have much more to add to what the Secretary said in front of Congress yesterday. I think he spoke quite well to this — is that we are concerned — we're certainly concerned about the deepening relationship that the DPRK and Russia have, that — together with Iran, that that is fueling Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine as they continue to wage this illegal war and kill many innocent Ukrainian civilians.
So in terms of what we are doing as the United States, we continue to monitor. The Department of Defense, of course you've seen us strengthen our own relationships with Iraq, within the region. We continue to arm Ukraine with the weapons it needs on the battlefield. And then across the interagency, you've seen from — the Treasury Department announcing more sanctions on whether it be Russia, DPRK, and others.
So I — we certainly take this seriously, and we're continuing to monitor as a department.
QUESTION: Do you have any information about Russia recruiting North Korean mercenaries for war with Ukraine?
MS. SINGH: I don't have any information on that. I haven't seen any reports on that, but that being said, we certainly know that the DPRK is willing to support Russia in — in its fight against Ukraine, and that is one country supporting Russia along with Iran. You have over 50 countries and partners supporting Ukraine in its fight be — and that's, you know, what you saw last week with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The Secretary announced additional commitments there.
And so while we see the DPRK supporting Russia's efforts, the United States is always proud to stand tall with Ukraine.
Yeah?
QUESTION: Thank you, Sabrina.
MS. SINGH: Of course.
QUESTION: Yesterday, Chinese Coast Guard have fired water cannon at two Philippine vessels, and which is (inaudible) tension in South China Sea. And tomorrow, Secretary Austin will meet Japan, the Philippine Defense Minister in Hawaii to strengthen commitment to the region. But what does the Pentagon expect Japan to do to maintain security in this region?
MS. SINGH: Well, look, I'm not going to speak on behalf of the Japanese government. I would refer you to them to speak to any actions that they're taking. What you're seeing though tomorrow with the Secretary's meeting between the Philippines, Australia, Japan — it's a second meeting of this type that's being held. So what you're seeing is a deepening of cooperation and security ties, and that's incredibly important in the region.
In terms to what you're referring to, I mean, we have and will continue to be clear with Beijing that these actions by the PRC put Filipino crews in danger, they've caused injuries, they've caused damage, they're a complete disregard and violation of international law.
And so we stand firm with our Philippine — with the Philippines and our commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty, and we're — and we really are doing historic work with Manila. We're supporting their military modernization, we're coordinating at every level of government.
And so that's something that you're going to see with Secretary Austin tomorrow, yet again another conversation building on the relationship from the past — you know, over the last four years. Great.
I'm going to go to the phones here. We have a few more here. Jeff Schogol, Task & Purpose?
QUESTION: Thank you. Mali claims that it has killed Abu Huzeifa, an ISIS leader who played a role in the October 27 Niger ambush. I'm wondering has Mali provided the Defense Department any information to confirm this, or has the Defense Department been able to independently confirm that this ISIS leader is killed? And do you have any information about what — exactly the role he played in the ambush? Thank you.
MS. SINGH: Thanks, Jeff, for the question. I'm — I'm sorry, I just don't have any information for you on this. You know, I — I've seen — I've seen some of the reports but I just don't have anything to provide on this at this time.
Sam LaGrone, USNI?
QUESTION: Hey, Sabrina. Over the last week or so, we're seeing pretty much a — daily attacks from the Houthis, expanding as far out as the Indian Ocean. In particular, the suspected attack on MSC Orion, it looks like it's — it's pretty far away from kind of the traditional Red Sea areas of attack. Are — are y'all looking to, you know, sort of expand the scope of Prosperity Guardian or any of the other sort of deterrent patrols or protection patrols beyond kind of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and get into the Indian Ocean? Thanks.
MS. SINGH: Yeah, thanks, Sam, for the question. So I've seen the reports on an attack in the Indian Ocean. I just can't confirm those.
As of right now, Operation Prosperity Guardian is focused on the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the BAM, and working very effectively and efficiently with over 20 different countries. So right now, the mission remains the same. Should the mission change, of course we would update you on that.
But since you gave me the opportunity, I will take it, that the Houthis continue to endanger commercial shipping that goes through that region, continue to put at risk U.S. forces, other countries' forces in the region who want to see commerce continue to flow in a very crucial area in the Middle East.
And so our — our teams in — in the CENTCOM area of responsibility continue to work around the clock defending commercial shipping, protecting our — our forces, and I'll just leave it at that.
Yeah? Coming back in the room. OK, great. Short briefing today. Thanks, everyone.