SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD J. AUSTIN III: Well, good morning, Minister Umerov, and welcome back to the Pentagon. Rustem, it was great to see you in Brussels three weeks ago for the 23rd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. And thanks for your close and continuing partnership.
Now, Ukraine is in a tough fight and has been ever since the start of Putin's reckless war of choice. The Kremlin continues to intensify its bombardment of your cities and civilians. But I continue to be impressed by the skill of your forces, and your troops continue to fend off Russia's attacks with grit, ingenuity, and courage.
So, make no mistake. Ukraine is not alone, and the United States will never waver in our support. Alongside some 50 allies and partners, we'll continue to provide the critical capabilities that Ukraine needs to push back Russian aggression today and to deter Russian aggression tomorrow.
And I am proud that the United States will soon announce more than $2.3 billion in new security assistance for Ukraine. This package under presidential drawdown authority will provide more air defense inceptors, anti-tank weapons, and other critical munitions from US inventories. It will also enable the United States to procure more Patriot and NASAMS air defense interceptors, which will be provided on an accelerated timeline by the re-sequencing of deliveries for some foreign military sales.
Now, as we look ahead to the NATO summit next week, Rustem, we'll take steps to build a bridge to NATO membership for Ukraine. Just weeks ago, President Zelenskyy and President Biden signed a crucial 10-year bilateral security agreement. That reflects our strong and enduring support for Ukraine. So, I look forward to discussing more ways to meet Ukraine's immediate security needs and to build a future force to ward off more Russian aggression.
And Rustem, it's great to see you. Thanks for making the trip. Andriy, welcome as well. Good to see you. I'm grateful for your partnership and friendship, and I look forward to a good discussion. Over to you now.
UKRAINE MINISTER OF DEFENSE RUSTEM UMEROV: Dear Secretary, thank you very much for hosting us. Thank you very much for personally leading the UDCG and our partners. We appreciate it. We appreciate the comprehensive assistance and all the support you have been giving us.
With that support, we have stopped Russia, stopped the aggression towards people, towards our values, national interests. And we look forward to discussing with you how we could continue our partnership and be, in the future, a member of NATO. Hopefully soon, Ukraine will receive its invitation. And — but at the moment, we will discuss the issues, how to increase our capabilities and plans. Thank you.
SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD J. AUSTIN III: Thanks, Mr. Minister. I look forward to a great discussion. Thanks, everybody.